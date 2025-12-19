Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) went up 0.10% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.10% at $50.05, before settling in for the price of $50.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAAS posted a 52-week range of $19.80-$52.24.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -11.01% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 181.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $422.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $421.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.89.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Pan American Silver Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 60.62% institutional ownership.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 181.09% and is forecasted to reach 3.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 68.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.01% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.94, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.27.

In the same vein, PAAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.1 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.99% While, its Average True Range was 74.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.18 that was higher than 1.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.