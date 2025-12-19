Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as 3D Systems Corp (DDD) last week performance was -3.55%

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 2.15% to $1.9, before settling in for the price of $1.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DDD posted a 52-week range of $1.32-$5.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -25.85%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $244.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.4562, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1629.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. 3D Systems Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.55%, in contrast to 68.92% institutional ownership.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.02% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 3D Systems Corp (DDD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62.

In the same vein, DDD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

[3D Systems Corp, DDD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.12% While, its Average True Range was 42.48.

Raw Stochastic average of 3D Systems Corp (DDD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1303 that was lower than 0.1945 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.