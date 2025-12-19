Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) last week performance was 1.08%

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) established initial surge of 3.56% at $198.0, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $191.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HWM posted a 52-week range of $105.04-$211.95.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 22.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $403.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $397.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $198.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $173.01.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Howmet Aerospace Inc industry. Howmet Aerospace Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.04%, in contrast to 94.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05 ’25, this organization’s EVP, CL&CO and Secretary sold 13,102 shares at the rate of 180.51, making the entire transaction reach 2,365,073 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,150.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $55.57, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.10.

In the same vein, HWM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Howmet Aerospace Inc, HWM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.18% While, its Average True Range was 53.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.45 that was higher than 5.22 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.