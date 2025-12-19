Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) EPS growth this year is 145.15%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.96% to $6.25, before settling in for the price of $6.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTON posted a 52-week range of $4.63-$10.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.21%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 145.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $401.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $391.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.99.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. Peloton Interactive Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.36%, in contrast to 87.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 64,617 shares at the rate of 6.21, making the entire transaction reach 401,349 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 839,982. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 21,820 for 6.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 137,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 346,535 in total.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.86.

In the same vein, PTON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

[Peloton Interactive Inc, PTON] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.74% While, its Average True Range was 38.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.29 that was lower than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.