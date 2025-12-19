Portillos Inc (PTLO) last month volatility was 4.31%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) flaunted slowness of -1.06% at $4.67, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $4.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTLO posted a 52-week range of $4.57-$15.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $355.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.91.

Portillos Inc (PTLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Portillos Inc industry. Portillos Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.47%, in contrast to 78.88% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08 ’25, Company’s President & CEO bought 11,320 for 7.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 83,994. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,317 in total.

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Portillos Inc (PTLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.91, and its Beta score is 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49.

In the same vein, PTLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Portillos Inc (PTLO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Portillos Inc, PTLO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.46 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.29% While, its Average True Range was 38.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Portillos Inc (PTLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was lower than 0.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.