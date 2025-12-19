Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) Moves -0.43% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.43% to $16.25, before settling in for the price of $16.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRMB posted a 52-week range of $14.36-$35.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $370.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $245.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.37.

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Primo Brands Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.83%, in contrast to 75.49% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 54,540 for 16.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 895,945. This particular insider is now the holder of 181,601 in total.

Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Primo Brands Corp (PRMB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.54.

In the same vein, PRMB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Primo Brands Corp (PRMB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Primo Brands Corp, PRMB]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.95 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.77 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.34% While, its Average True Range was 49.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.54 that was lower than 0.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.