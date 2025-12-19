Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.06

As on Thursday, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.49% to $14.83, before settling in for the price of $14.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAK posted a 52-week range of $12.80-$15.69.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 11.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.16 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.16 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 2.71% institutional ownership.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.47% and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $188.20, and its Beta score is 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.61.

In the same vein, TAK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR, TAK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.95 million was better the volume of 2.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.47% While, its Average True Range was 71.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.15 that was lower than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.