Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) 20 Days SMA touch -3.88%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.52% to $7.14, before settling in for the price of $7.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDOC posted a 52-week range of $6.35-$15.21.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -33.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.74.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Teladoc Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.12%, in contrast to 70.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 17,138 shares at the rate of 7.63, making the entire transaction reach 130,837 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 201,036.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.95% and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 51.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.66% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.59.

In the same vein, TDOC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Teladoc Health Inc, TDOC]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.98 million was inferior to the volume of 6.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.49% While, its Average True Range was 35.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.28 that was lower than 0.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.