Vestand Inc (VSTD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.2308: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Vestand Inc (NASDAQ: VSTD) had a quiet start as it plunged -28.49% to $0.26, before settling in for the price of $0.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VSTD posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$5.62.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -82.59%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -82.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7266, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2308.

Vestand Inc (VSTD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Vestand Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.00%, in contrast to 0.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 0.44, making the entire transaction reach 11,028 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,146,681. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 15,889 for 0.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,753. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,115,792 in total.

Vestand Inc (NASDAQ: VSTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vestand Inc (VSTD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27.

In the same vein, VSTD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57.

Technical Analysis of Vestand Inc (VSTD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vestand Inc, VSTD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.9 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.98% While, its Average True Range was 13.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Vestand Inc (VSTD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0571 that was lower than 0.1357 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.