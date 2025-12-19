Wendy’s Co (WEN) 20 Days SMA touch 1.10%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.59% to $8.44, before settling in for the price of $8.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WEN posted a 52-week range of $7.83-$17.20.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.83%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $190.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $171.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.86.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Wendy’s Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.92%, in contrast to 96.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20 ’25, this organization’s President, U.S. bought 500 shares at the rate of 7.88, making the entire transaction reach 3,940 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,204. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19 ’25, Company’s Chief Legal Ofcr & Secretary bought 1,700 for 8.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,906. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,005 in total.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wendy’s Co (WEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.94, and its Beta score is 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.75.

In the same vein, WEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wendy’s Co (WEN)

[Wendy’s Co, WEN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.60% While, its Average True Range was 51.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Wendy’s Co (WEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was higher than 0.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.