WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) average volume reaches $3.20M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Thursday, WillScot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) started slowly as it slid -3.81% to $18.43, before settling in for the price of $19.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WSC posted a 52-week range of $14.91-$39.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.84.

WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. WillScot Holdings Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.91%, in contrast to 106.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19 ’25, this organization’s EVP, CLO, CCO & ESG sold 22,000 shares at the rate of 24.63, making the entire transaction reach 541,860 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,038.

WillScot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.23, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.42.

In the same vein, WSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [WillScot Holdings Corp, WSC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.27 million was better the volume of 2.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.86% While, its Average True Range was 34.13.

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.97 that was higher than 0.89 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.