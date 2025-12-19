Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) recent quarterly performance of -3.70% is not showing the real picture

Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) flaunted slowness of -5.63% at $14.58, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $15.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDS posted a 52-week range of $11.26-$17.70.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 38.64%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.64%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.90 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.90 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.39.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR industry. Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 1.11% institutional ownership.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.06% and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.64% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.47, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.90.

In the same vein, WDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR, WDS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.68% While, its Average True Range was 12.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.27 that was higher than 0.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.