Workday Inc (WDAY) Moves 0.96% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Thursday, Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.96% to $218.08, before settling in for the price of $216.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDAY posted a 52-week range of $205.33-$283.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $211.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $227.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $235.71.

Workday Inc (WDAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Workday Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.68%, in contrast to 77.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 81,434 shares at the rate of 215.98, making the entire transaction reach 17,588,334 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 105,049.

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Workday Inc (WDAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $91.56, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.19.

In the same vein, WDAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.38, a figure that is expected to reach 2.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Workday Inc (WDAY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Workday Inc, WDAY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.41 million was better the volume of 2.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.84% While, its Average True Range was 45.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Workday Inc (WDAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.65 that was lower than 6.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.