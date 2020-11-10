nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) Added Nearly 31% Last Week After Posting Record Revenues

By newsdaemon
Stock Headlines

A solid report for the third quarter of 2020 was published by laser supplier nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR). The company’s shipments of high-power fiber and semiconductor lasers have achieved record levels in all of its key markets.

The increased demand for lasers for aerospace and other industries is being successfully leveraged by nLIGHT. In all regions of its presence, including strategic industrial customers outside of China, nLIGHT has managed to increase revenue.

nLIGHT’s revenue rose almost 41 percent year-on-year to $61.7 million in the last quarter. The GAAP loss was $2.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. Company’s year-ago quarterly loss was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per share.

As the macroeconomic instability of Covid-19 continues, nLIGHT remains pessimistic about the outlook. At the same time, the market for lasers remains high, as it is a powerful industrial technology that is still in the early stages of widespread adoption as a substitute for electric arc welding among many other industrial uses. Tiny industrial compact fiber lasers are also developed by nLIGHT.

Relatively inexpensive single-mode compact lasers with a power of 0.5-1.5 kW are also included in the nLIGHT series. For the benefit of small and medium-sized companies, these lasers may be used in small machines for welding and cutting metal.

nLIGHT also manufactures lasers for other uses as it particularly makes the laser devices satellite laser communication systems. Therefore, nLIGHT is aimed at a wider targeted market that enables it to sustain high growth rates in sales.

In the fourth quarter, nLIGHT expects $59-$65 million in sales, a 25-29 percent in gross margin, and an adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3-$7 million.

LASR shares have risen 43.20 percent to $29.04 since the beginning of the year which brings its market capitalization of more than $904 million while the beating results casued its share to rise by 31% over the past week.

Recent Articles

Trxade Group, Inc. (MEDS) Surged 80% on Tuesday After Amazon Marketing Agreement

Today's Spotlight newsdaemon - 0
Effective on Nov. 3, Trxade makes a marketing agreement with Amazon for the promotion and marketing of Amazon Lockers. Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS) stock made...
Read more

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Open at price of $19.80: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) flaunted slowness of -3.61% at $18.57, as the Stock market unbolted on November 10, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Moves 5.92% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Top Picks Zach King - 0
As on November 10, 2020, Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.92% to $5.01. During the...
Read more

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.94 million

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) started the day on November 10, 2020, with a price decrease of -3.63% at $0.79. During the day,...
Read more

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) last month performance of 6.81% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) open the trading on November 10, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 5.96% to $9.25. During...
Read more

Related Stories

Stock Headlines

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Might Get Tougher Time Ahead

newsdaemon - 0
On the day of the US election on November 3, Tesla Inc’s (TSLA) shares rose, but the price is still marginally lower, as Joe...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Smaller Players Jumped while Some Big Techs Fell

newsdaemon - 0
D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) was up 9.1 percent on Tuesday. The U.S. real estate developer involved in residential development said it now expects revenues...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Stocks That Slid On Friday

Shaun Noe - 0
ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) dropped -6.3 percent despite beating the earnings estimates for the quarter with streaming revenues as its subscription now reached 1.8 million...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Stock Rallies on MogoSpend Support for Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay

newsdaemon - 0
MogoSpend now allows users to have access to more options for contactless mobile payments as the company nears earnings release. Things have come to...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Posted Stronger Results While Ferrari Beat Revenue Estimates

newsdaemon - 0
Immediately after the publication of the report for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the shares of audio developer Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS)...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com