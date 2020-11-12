Apple (AAPL) Stock Surged After Release of MacBook With M1 Chips

Apple Inc (AAPL) launched three new computers on Tuesday including the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini for the holiday sales season. The appearance on the Mac of new Apple M1 chips signals the end of the Intel relationship and plans to create a similar “ecosystem” for all Apple devices.

In a Tuesday event, AAPL began selling new Mac devices with its own Apple M1 chip revealing MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini at prices beginning at $999, $1299 and $699, respectively.

As the year’s biggest sales of holiday quarter are ahead and the coronavirus pandemic still forces many to work and study at home, , the timing to launch new Macs is good.

Apple posted record-high Mac revenues of $9.03 billion in its recently published Q4 financial report, well above analyst estimates of $7.93 billion.

The focus of the presentation was the latest M1 chips, which marked the end of a 15-year Intel (INTC) relationship.

M1, as opposed to the x86 architecture used by Intel chips, is based on ARM technology. TSMC, Apple’s Asian M1 chip partner, used 5-nanometer transistors, a technology not open to Intel.

In terms of sales, Apple is the fourth-largest PC producer in the world, according to Gartner, indicating that Intel has lost a very big customer.

At the same time, because its high-end laptops still have Intel processors, Apple has not yet fully severed cooperation with Intel.

As for Apple, the company sets itself the many targets by issuing M1 chips. Those include owning and monitoring the execution of all technology, from chips to software, involved in the manufacture of its products; and build a shared software framework and deeply integrate all Apple devices with its software products.

Apple management said that the latest Macs are more like phones or tablets and if the developer takes some steps to make them available in the Apple App Store, they can also run iPhone games. For instance, the release of universal applications that will run on any processor has already been announced by Adobe (ADBE). Company’s Universal Lightroom will be available next month and Universal Photoshop in 2021.

Compared to the previous model, Apple announced that the new MacBook Pro achieved 8 times more performance and 5 times faster graphics. The management of the company also reported that in its class, the latest MacBook Pro is 3 times faster than the best-selling Windows laptop (MSFT).

The MacBook Pro provides 17 hours of online battery life and 20 hours of video playback thanks to the M1 chips. An active cooling system that has been removed from the new MacBook Air is also included in the MacBook Pro.

With a 3x performance boost, 6x graphics performance boost, 15x machine learning acceleration, and up to 60 percent energy efficiency enhancement over the previous Quad-core Mini edition, Apple also launched the Mac Mini.

With 5x faster integrated graphics and a 3.5 x faster processor, the M1 version of the MacBook Air is up to 3x faster than the previous edition. For the MacBook Air line, up to 18 hours of battery life is the longest.

In order to confirm or deny the performance of M1 chips by Apple Inc. (AAPL), analysts said they would be able to test the performance characteristics of the latest M1 chip devices in the coming days.