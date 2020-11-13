Moderna (MRNA) Stock Might Rise Further As Company Is Not Just In COVID-19 Race But In Many Others

A few months ago, the biotech company Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) drew investors’ attention by developing one of the most promising vaccines against COVID-19. Since the beginning of the year, MRNA shares have risen nearly 350 percent. The company currently has strong rivals who have made significant progress in developing their vaccines, so it is possible to challenge Moderna’s leadership in this area. But Moderna has a large portfolio of promising developments outside of COVID-19.

Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine is currently being developed in phase III trials involving 30,000 volunteers, half of whom are given placebo. The risk is that such studies may end at each stage if, compared to placebo, the vaccine does not show the intended efficacy or is considered to be unsafe. Because the mRNA-1273 vaccine has not previously been tested compared to placebo, investors may be afraid that the current testing stage may fail, and Moderna will lose its leadership in the prevention of COVID-19.

However, a large portfolio of promising developments is the advantage of Moderna. Thus, the organization has five candidate vaccines, five candidates in the area of immunological therapy, four rare disorder treatment approaches and two inhibitors of autoimmune diseases.

A possible Cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine is the most promising of these candidates. In the United States and developing nations, the virus is the leading cause of congenital disability and currently has no treatment. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that half of U.S. adults are infected with CMV by age 40 (most patients have moderate or asymptomatic symptoms). Currently, there is no approved CMV vaccine, and Moderna expects its candidate to perform phase III trials in 2021.

If efficient, the company expects to produce between $2 billion and $5 billion in revenue during peak periods.

Thus, even if Moderna is unable to fully realize its potential in the COVID-19 region, it will remain a promising investment because of a portfolio of other solutions.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) closed Thursday trading at $87.81 securing 6.51 percent gain on the day.

