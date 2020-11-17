Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) Skyrockets over 150% Following New Patent Approval

The new patent is Alterity’s next-generation drug development portfolio based on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (ATHE) stock kicked off in style today as the shares escalated on thenew patent approval announcement. The US-listed stock more than doubles on a high volume in the premarket soaring up to 150%.

ATHE shares have escalated with a volume of over 80 million, just behind the top ranked NIO. The stock opened the trading session with a bullish momentum trading at $2.91 up from the prior close of $1.15.

As we write this at 11:41 A.M. EDT, ATHE was trading at $2.87 soaring by 149.15%.

The Australian firm has just announced the allowance of a new patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The new patent is set to trial treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

Alterity is focused on its next-generation drug development. The new patent covers over 150 novel pharmaceutical combinations. The wide range of compositions targets to design the labile iron and redistribute a wide range of neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

The following patent was filed in March 2020 and got approved by the USPTO after it went through the required examination. Now, this will allow Alterity to have a 20-year long exclusivity and help the company to expand its drug development network.

Targeting major neurodegenerative diseases, Alterity will now have more opportunities to work on the commercialization of its products. The company is also looking to expand this patent protection in other regions as well.

The Chief Executive of Alterity, Geoffrey Kempler said:

“This patent allows us to fully prosecute these opportunities with confidence in the coming years to address some of the most devasting brain diseases which currently have few or no treatment options.”

The most progressive compound among all the compositions, ATH434, is under clinical development. ATH434 has shown the required safety and pharmacokinetic profile, which means that it has obtained drug concentration.

The foundation is set and a platform has been established for Alterity to go after various therapeutics over a wide range of neurodegenerative diseases.

The increasing focus of therapeutics on improving drug development of iron in the brain of people with neurodegenerative diseases has increased the competition. Alterity claims to be on top of all the therapeutics based on its R&D.

Mr. Kempler added that they have significant research to support their current and future drug development efforts.