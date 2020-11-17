LivePerson (LPSN) Appointed New Executive Accelerating Transformation Efforts

By newsdaemon
Today's Spotlight

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN), a software company that designs corporate communication technologies, announced the appointment of Andrew Hamel as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations and development. The appointment reflects the intention of LivePerson to grow an important part of the organization that has proven promising over the span of COVID-19.

Andrew Hamel had previously worked at Amazon and was responsible for improving search tools and incorporating machine learning in practical terms. Working with AI technologies and establishing partnerships with corporate clients from different sectors, he has extensive experience.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

In his new position, Andrew Hamel will manage LivePerson’s transformation from a traditional, office-focused business model to an employee-focused ecosystem. We are talking about services to simplify and personalize contact with distributed teams and remote workers, including the use of speech recognition AI technologies.

The coronavirus pandemic has intensified the corporate movement through digital services towards remote interaction. LivePerson has become one of this trend’s beneficiaries. The number of conversations made through its LivePerson Conversational Cloud platform, increased by almost 50 percent during the COVID-19 period. Via their own messengers, hundreds of global brands use the network to connect with customers, as well as common services. Those include SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, WeChat among others. This path will ensure the long-term growth of LivePerson.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Stock took a little dip on Monday with a loss of -0.32% to conclude at $51.66. With a market cap of $3.45 billion, company is at a gain of 2.05 percent over the week but that fell to -14.43 percent over the month. Stock’s performance over longer terms are however impressive with a gain of 44.87 percent over the past six months which is a rise of 34.81 percent while rise increase to 39.62 percent when observing the stock’s performance since start of the year.

Recent Articles

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Curis Inc. (CRIS) as it 5-day change was 12.28%

Top Picks Zach King - 0
As on November 17, 2020, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.23% to $1.28. During the day, the...
Read more

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) 14-day ATR is 0.65: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) started the day on November 17, 2020, with a price increase of 10.70% at $4.45. During the day,...
Read more

FMC Corporation (FMC) return on Assets touches 5.43: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) open the trading on November 17, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.30% to $115.69. During the day, the...
Read more

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) is predicted to post EPS of 0.22 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every...

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 17, 2020, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) set off with pace as...
Read more

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) EPS growth this year is -83.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Top Picks Zach King - 0
8x8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) established initial surge of 3.35% at $19.45, as the Stock market unbolted on November 17, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Related Stories

Today's Spotlight

Moderna (MRNA) Stock Might Rise Further As Company Is Not Just In COVID-19 Race But In Many Others

newsdaemon - 0
A few months ago, the biotech company Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) drew investors' attention by developing one of the most promising vaccines against COVID-19....
Read more
Today's Spotlight

Apple (AAPL) Stock Surged After Release of MacBook With M1 Chips

newsdaemon - 0
Apple Inc (AAPL) launched three new computers on Tuesday including the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini for the holiday...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

Trxade Group, Inc. (MEDS) Surged 80% on Tuesday After Amazon Marketing Agreement

newsdaemon - 0
Effective on Nov. 3, Trxade makes a marketing agreement with Amazon for the promotion and marketing of Amazon Lockers. Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS) stock made...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) Survived Pandemic So Far And Anticipates Better Current Quarter Results

newsdaemon - 0
Caterpillar Inc (CAT) on Monday surged by 5.91%, thanks to the coronavirus vaccine news announced earlier on the day as the persistence of macroeconomic instability...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com