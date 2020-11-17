LivePerson (LPSN) Appointed New Executive Accelerating Transformation Efforts

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN), a software company that designs corporate communication technologies, announced the appointment of Andrew Hamel as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations and development. The appointment reflects the intention of LivePerson to grow an important part of the organization that has proven promising over the span of COVID-19.

Andrew Hamel had previously worked at Amazon and was responsible for improving search tools and incorporating machine learning in practical terms. Working with AI technologies and establishing partnerships with corporate clients from different sectors, he has extensive experience.

In his new position, Andrew Hamel will manage LivePerson’s transformation from a traditional, office-focused business model to an employee-focused ecosystem. We are talking about services to simplify and personalize contact with distributed teams and remote workers, including the use of speech recognition AI technologies.

The coronavirus pandemic has intensified the corporate movement through digital services towards remote interaction. LivePerson has become one of this trend’s beneficiaries. The number of conversations made through its LivePerson Conversational Cloud platform, increased by almost 50 percent during the COVID-19 period. Via their own messengers, hundreds of global brands use the network to connect with customers, as well as common services. Those include SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, WeChat among others. This path will ensure the long-term growth of LivePerson.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Stock took a little dip on Monday with a loss of -0.32% to conclude at $51.66. With a market cap of $3.45 billion, company is at a gain of 2.05 percent over the week but that fell to -14.43 percent over the month. Stock’s performance over longer terms are however impressive with a gain of 44.87 percent over the past six months which is a rise of 34.81 percent while rise increase to 39.62 percent when observing the stock’s performance since start of the year.