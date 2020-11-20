Tesla, Apple, NASDAQ, Facebook And Airlines Stocks Surged On Thursday, Starbucks (SBUX) And AMC Entertainment (AMC) Soared

By newsdaemon
Markets Briefing

After the representatives of the seven major airlines urged Congress to implement additional support initiatives by the end of the year to counter the impact of the Covid crisis, U.S. airline rates fluctuated at -0.39% for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL), -0.27% for United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL), stability for Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL), and +1.05% for Southwest Airlines Inc (LUV).

Tesla Inc (TSLA) with a rise of 2.60 percent continued its “rally” in three sessions after the “buy” recommendation by Morgan Stanley and the declaration of its imminent entry, on December 21, into Wall Street’s flagship index, the S&P 500. The stock of the electric vehicle manufacturer jumped more than 20 percent year to date.

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) rose up 1.65 percent and it will invest $2.75 billion in cash to purchase Verafin, a financial crime specialist headquartered in Canada that offers more than 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with its cloud platform.

Apple Inc (AAPL) went up 0.52 percent as it is reducing its commissions for the vast majority of App Store developers.

Facebook Inc (FB) concluded with a rise of 0.36 percent on Thursday. Regulators are close to an antitrust lawsuit surrounding the Menlo Park social network’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, according to the Washington Post.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) jumped 0.31 percent. The ride-hailing giant’s autonomous driving unit is pursuing collaborations with other firms operating on this form of technology, reports Reuters.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) was down -2.15 percent on Thursday. The company is ready for the forthcoming release in theatres of Warner Bros.’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ which according to the LA Times, is scheduled to debut simultaneously on HBO Max.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) dropped -0.15 percent as it has been increasing staff salaries in the United States, probably in anticipation of the potential Biden administration’s decisions. Many coffee chain employees will earn raises of 10 percent or more beginning next month. It would also increase recruiting wages.

