Viasat (VSAT) Stock Not Performed Well This Year, But Have Plans To Grow In Quarters Ahead

The satellite communications technology provider Viasat Inc. (VSAT) did not do well on the stock market this year. However, as one of the leaders in its sector, the company retains its position and has prepared some solutions that can support long-term growth.

It was announced last week that Viasat has prepared a new phased array antenna (AFAR) commissioned by the SES satellite company for the O3b mPOWER satellite for testing. The antenna is an innovation and varies from regular antennas in that it consists of several transceivers which form a single complex of antennas. Until now AFAR was used only by the military because the cost of such antennas was very high. AFARS, meanwhile, has many useful characteristics for industrial applications. These antennas need no turning mechanisms and can be part of the skin of the satellite hull. But most importantly, in all Ku and Ka bands, Viasat will offer a modular antenna for service. The principle includes adjusting the antenna to all satellite tasks and measurements.

Viasat also announced the signing of an agreement this week with Infostellar Inc., which develops satellite communications software and infrastructure. For Infostellar ground contact stations, Viasat can deliver antennas.

Infostellar plans to provide a new generation of satellite communications, using cloud computing, GSaaS (ground station as a service) sales and hybrid networks. With improved reliability and cyber security, using relatively cheap low-earth orbit mass satellites, Viasat can provide revenue growth in this promising business segment.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) stock was worth $35.66 at close of the Monday session after adding 2.62 percent to its value on the day. But the shares saw a drop of nearly -2.70 percent over the past week, which increases to -19.10 percent over the past six month and the loss jumps to 51.28 percent since beginning of the year.