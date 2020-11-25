Consumer Confidence Shook In November, Markets Welcomed New Treasury Secretary

By newsdaemon
Markets Briefing

The financial markets did not respond in this quasi-euphoric context to the publication in November of a very sharp drop in consumer confidence, according to the Conference Board Index. Thus, after hitting 101.4 in October, this index came out at 96.1 against a market consensus of 98.

The decline coincides with the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the United States, which has led to new travel restriction measures in many states and cities around the country (California, New York, Chicago, etc.). The pandemic has crossed the 12.5 million case mark in the United States, and the death toll has now reached 259,000.

In addition, the regional manufacturing index of the Richmond Fed fell to 15 in November alone, compared to a consensus of 25 and a level of 29 a month earlier, indicating a fairly marked slowdown in expansion in this area.

On the other hand, the US real estate market remained competitive in September, with prices on the rise. So, compared to August, the FHFA real estate price index rose 1.7 percent (consensus +0.9 percent). In the 20 largest cities, the S&P Case-Shiller real estate price index, for its part, increased by 1.3 percent, far more than expected (consensus +0.5 percent on the ’20 -City’ index adjusted compared to the previous month). Over one year, with the exception of changes, this index rose by 7 percent over one year.

U.S. investor have welcomed the appointment of Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary as she remained outspoken  for more fiscal support in recent months especially after stoppage of the federal assistance initiatives that was introduced in March to overcome the impact of Covid-19.

Thus the first portion of technical unemployment benefits ended in August and the other component ended in January. Janet Yellen is generally seen as a politically consensual alternative, likely to gain support for a new budget package from Republicans in the Senate.

The appointment of Mrs. Yellen, a “dove” in monetary policy, is also hailed by the markets that expect to implement a new strategy to help the American economy, as the recovery is threatened by the second wave of coronavirus.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

GE Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Prismatic Sensors; Analyst Goes Bullish on GE Stock

Today's Spotlight newsdaemon - 0
General Electric’s subsidiary, GE Healthcare makes a major investment in cutting-edge CT technology by acquiring Prismatic Sensors AB. GE stock is peaking and is...
Read more

Danaos Corporation (DAC) 20 Days SMA touch 10.57%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) open the trading on November 24, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -17.39% to $12.26. During the...
Read more

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) surge 14.98% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 24, 2020, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Open at price of $68.35: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) flaunted slowness of -16.00% at $65.71, as the Stock market unbolted on November 24, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Moves 46.02% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Top Picks Zach King - 0
As on November 24, 2020, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 46.02% to $0.60. During the day,...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets Briefing

Stocks of Coivid Vaccine Biotech Forms Start The Week With Mix Reaction

newsdaemon - 0
Nearly all the companies in the S&P 500 have now released their results for the third quarter, with positive surprises in terms of earnings...
Read more
Markets Briefing

Game Developer Zynga (ZNGA) Stock On Track To Rise, Partnered With Star Wars Franchise

newsdaemon - 0
The game developer Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) rose 2.33 percent on Friday to close the trading session at $8.35. The stock remained gaining 2.71 percent...
Read more
Markets Briefing

Tesla, Apple, NASDAQ, Facebook And Airlines Stocks Surged On Thursday, Starbucks (SBUX) And AMC Entertainment (AMC) Soared

newsdaemon - 0
After the representatives of the seven major airlines urged Congress to implement additional support initiatives by the end of the year to counter the...
Read more
Markets Briefing

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock – Significant Growth In Five Years Pushing To Grow Further

newsdaemon - 0
Since the start of the year, athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has risen more than 45 percent. Lulu's stock was worth $336.73...
Read more
Markets Briefing

Wall Street Closed Low As Covid Fears Returned

newsdaemon - 0
Investors regained caution in the face of a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the United States, where infections and hospitalizations...
Read more
Markets Briefing

US Markets: Rising Trend Remain To Continue

newsdaemon - 0
On Wednesday, US stock markets were trading in various directions and without any pronounced dynamics. Only the high-tech NASDAQ Composite index managed to display substantial...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.