Online Retailer Overstock.com (OSTK) Stock Increased 8X This Year, Not Because Of Its Core Business

By newsdaemon
Trading Directions

Online retailer Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) increased more than 14 percent in past week after news of the rise in the bitcoin exchange rate on November 17. As the cryptocurrency activities are just a side business of Overstock.com. On November 24, the stock ended at $66.86.

Given the fact that Overstock.com is regarded as an online retailer, it also has a division namely Medici Ventures, which has recently invested in tZERO and bitt. Both businesses work in the market for cryptocurrencies, so Overstock.com has also become one of the players in this market.

Bitcoin has risen steadily in price over the last few days, and was surpassing $19 thousand at the November 24 trading. This has raised the interest in sites offering bitcoin transaction, which is also expressed in Overstock.com stocks. This surge, which is not linked to the core business of the firm, is likely to be emotional, and the stock will change again in the near future. It is critical, however that investors view Overstock.com as a diversified portfolio business.

Medici Ventures, or rather its tZero subsidiary, was recently licensed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to operate as a retail broker-dealer focused on the trading of cryptocurrencies, as well as the production and implementation of digital securities. The approval enables tZero to become a retail broker for cryptocurrencies as well as offering capital raising services.

Medici Ventures and tZero have not made a significant contribution to the overall sales of Overstock so far. Although the overall revenue of the company reached $767 million in the past year, tZero and Medici revenues were $12.7 million and $2.9 million respectively.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) mainly operates the business of selling furniture and interior pieces, children’s toys, accessories, etc. In recent years, the business has expanded steadily due to the momentum in e-Commerce and increased interest in home improvement. In the third quarter, revenue from Overstock.com rose by 111 percent year on year. Compared with a loss of $0.89 last year, earnings were $0.5 per share.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

GE Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Prismatic Sensors; Analyst Goes Bullish on GE Stock

Today's Spotlight newsdaemon - 0
General Electric’s subsidiary, GE Healthcare makes a major investment in cutting-edge CT technology by acquiring Prismatic Sensors AB. GE stock is peaking and is...
Read more

Danaos Corporation (DAC) 20 Days SMA touch 10.57%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) open the trading on November 24, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -17.39% to $12.26. During the...
Read more

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) surge 14.98% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 24, 2020, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Open at price of $68.35: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) flaunted slowness of -16.00% at $65.71, as the Stock market unbolted on November 24, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Moves 46.02% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Top Picks Zach King - 0
As on November 24, 2020, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 46.02% to $0.60. During the day,...
Read more

Related Stories

Trading Directions

Viasat (VSAT) Stock Not Performed Well This Year, But Have Plans To Grow In Quarters Ahead

newsdaemon - 0
The satellite communications technology provider Viasat Inc. (VSAT) did not do well on the stock market this year. However, as one of the leaders...
Read more
Trading Directions

FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) Escalates Above 60% on Financial Restructuring

newsdaemon - 0
FTS has begun a new life with a new common stock offering commencing from today on NYSE under ticker ‘FTSI’. FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) fights...
Read more
Trading Directions

DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Rose More Than 300% This Year

newsdaemon - 0
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock came rising 3.44 percent on Thursday bringing the price up to $49.32 at close of the trading. The digital sports entertainment...
Read more
Trading Directions

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Spiked 19.85% on Tuesday; what waits ahead after Bankruptcy filing?

newsdaemon - 0
Gulfport receives “first day” motions approval and the company is now in a position to borrow$90 Million in Debtor-in-Possession Financing on an interim basis....
Read more
Trading Directions

Pinduoduo (PDD) Stock Added 28% In A Week As Company Made 73% More Sales

newsdaemon - 0
Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares though lost -6.80 percent on Tuesday but Chinese online retailer added more than 28 percent to $132.37 over the past...
Read more
Trading Directions

Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) Skyrockets over 150% Following New Patent Approval

newsdaemon - 0
The new patent is Alterity's next-generation drug development portfolio based on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (ATHE) stock kicked off in style...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.