Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) traded down in the late hours on Friday

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock slipped slightly to 3.14 in the after-hours trading on Friday after no major update. The Company is trading 47.98% from its 20-days simple Moving Average.

A financial technology firm focusing on providing customers with creative digital financial applications through its smartphone app, Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) recently revealed a 135 percent spike in the dollar value of bitcoin traded on the Mogo network month-over-month from October 2020 to November 2020. This follows the previous announcement by the organisation that in Q3 2020, Mogo bitcoin accounts rose 237 percent year over year.

The fastest way to buy and sell Bitcoin in Canada is MogoCrypto1. It allows members to rapidly purchase and sell bitcoin at real-time rates from the Mogo app, 24/7 from their mobile device, giving all users a new level of comfort and connectivity to bitcoin ownership. Users will sign up for free and open an account in few minutes, get the account financed with no funding charge in as little as 30 minutes, and start buying and selling bitcoin. New Mogo members get $5 only for creating their account as part of the company’s latest promotion. MogoCrypto is available on iOS or Android or on mogo.ca, through the free Mogo app.

Greg Feller, President and CFO of Mogo, added: “As one of the leaders in Canada and possibly the best publicly traded Canadian company providing a simple and low-cost way to buy and sell bitcoin, the company is in a unique position to meet this rising demand through its award winning app that offers a variety of advanced products to help Canadians manage their financial lives.”