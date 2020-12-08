Why Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) Rocketed up to 80% Early Morning Today?

By Steve Mayer
Today's Spotlight

Kodak shares jump after the company gets a clean chit from the U.S. government. KODK was being investigated for the wrongdoings in the $765 million loan that was granted by Trump’s management to KODK for pharmaceutical production.

Shares of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) have spiked up to 80% during today’s session. Reportedly, Kodak has obtained clearance from the U.S. government.

As we write this at 1:00 P.M. EST, KODK was trading at $12.16 soaring by almost 62%. The trading volume is also pushing nearly around 112 million compared to the average volume of 15.7 million.

If we go back into mid-2020, the company was offered a loan of $765 millionby the Trump government. The loan was granted for the production of chemicals to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine. Soon after the loan grant, Kodak executives were accused of using the loan for their own benefit.

The government regulators took swift action against the company as its executives received stock options prior to the announcement of the loan on July 27. The questions were raised that if Kodak’s executives including CEO Jim Continenza had used loan grants for personal profit.

Talking to CNN Business in August, Kodak mentioned that they didn’t intend to unveil the details until July 28. Following the loan announcement, KODK stock rallied up to 3,000%, however, it has plunged since then.

In September, Kodak’s lawyers proved that the company wasn’t involved in any wrongdoing or illicit activity. Despite that, it was not enough for the company to satisfy Congress and the investigation continued. This kept the stock in a bearish zone.

After all the struggle, late on Sunday the Wall Street Journal revealed that the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation that lent to Kodak has found no evidence of delinquencyon part of DFC officials. The inspector general cleared Kodak from the action highlighting no wrongdoings in the government’s processadministering the loan.

Kodak has faced a lot of criticism in regard to the first-of-its-kind loan during the summer. Despite getting the clearance, the loan stays on indefinite hold. The investigation is under examination of the SEC and other pending questions from the legal bodies.

Although Kodak was found innocent, it cannot hide the fact that the company bungled stock options to its CEO and all the event led to KODK’s stock falling to earth.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Kodak in its prior statement highlighted that it is committed to practicingtop-notch governance and transparency. The review finding by the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feldhas revealed the truth that insider-trading laws were not violated.

However, the company admitted the fact that it must strengthen its procedures and make strong policies.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

U.S. Indices Dropped – Covid Situation Still Fearing Markets

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
On Monday, December 7, after hitting record highs during the Friday session, the primary U.S. stock indexes ended trading mostly in negative territory. A further...
Read more

Why Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) Rocketed up to 80% Early Morning Today?

Today's Spotlight Steve Mayer - 0
Kodak shares jump after the company gets a clean chit from the U.S. government. KODK was being investigated for the wrongdoings in the $765...
Read more

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) traded down in the late hours on Friday

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock slipped slightly to 3.14 in the after-hours trading on Friday after no major update. The Company is trading 47.98% from...
Read more

Dollar At Its Lowest Level In Two And A Half Years

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
On Thursday, 3 December, the EUR/USD pair continued the rally, rising 0.27 percent and hitting its highest in two and a half years, established...
Read more

Oil Prices Dropped On Tuesday, OPEC Meeting Postponed For 2 Days

Trading Directions Steve Mayer - 0
For the second consecutive day, oil prices continued to fall on Tuesday, December 1, losing about 1.7 percent. In the oil market, worries about the...
Read more

Related Stories

Today's Spotlight

Pandemic Has Been Changing Business Models Of Food Service Industry

Sana Meer - 0
Many business sectors have been changed by restrictions on social interaction caused by COVID-19. In the food service market, which is now much more...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

GE Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Prismatic Sensors; Analyst Goes Bullish on GE Stock

newsdaemon - 0
General Electric’s subsidiary, GE Healthcare makes a major investment in cutting-edge CT technology by acquiring Prismatic Sensors AB. GE stock is peaking and is...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

Tantech Holdings (TANH) Soared 64.62% on Monday; What’s happening?

newsdaemon - 0
Tantech announced a $10 million registered direct offering on Friday and following that the stock plunged heavily. It’s pushing up once again as it...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

Wall Street Gained While Shifting Towards Techs As Covid Cases Rise

newsdaemon - 0
On Thursday, the U.S. stock market ended higher, driven by technology stocks, which in the face of the return of anti-coronavirus containment steps are...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

LivePerson (LPSN) Appointed New Executive Accelerating Transformation Efforts

newsdaemon - 0
LivePerson Inc. (LPSN), a software company that designs corporate communication technologies, announced the appointment of Andrew Hamel as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence (AI)...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

Moderna (MRNA) Stock Might Rise Further As Company Is Not Just In COVID-19 Race But In Many Others

newsdaemon - 0
A few months ago, the biotech company Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) drew investors' attention by developing one of the most promising vaccines against COVID-19....
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.