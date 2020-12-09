Oil Corrected, Dollar Strengthened While Proposed Stimulus Package Still Uncertain

By Zach King
Today's Spotlight

Oil prices remained diversified on Tuesday as U.S. light crude oil (WTI) fell -0.26 percent to $45.48 for the January Nymex contract while the January delivery Brent contract advanced 0.10 percent to $48.84.

With increasing hopes of a new economic stimulus package in the US likely to be approved this month, the dollar index that measures its evolution against a basket of six currencies including euro, pound sterling, yen, Swiss franc, Canadian dollar and Swedish krona, rose by 0.20 percent to 90.97 points. Dollar strengthened its position against Euro which dropped by -0.07 percent to $1.2113. The yield on the 10-year T-Bond dropped 2 basis points to 0.9130 percent on the U.S. government bond market.

In Washington, meanwhile, speculation persists over the latest $908 billion support package, tabled by a bipartisan group of Democratic and Republican senators last week. The bill is sponsored by Nancy Pelosi, the House Democratic leader, and Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader. Republican Senate Chairman Mitch McConnell, however, is still being asked, and continues to defend his own $500 billion minimalist proposal.

However after revealing a planned evening meeting between Republican congressional leaders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as well as Staff Chief Mark Meadows of the White House, hopes returned Tuesday.

Several services to aid Americans in the face of the coronavirus epidemic will end on December 31, especially depriving 12 million people of unemployment insurance and there is no consent on a new assistance package before the end of parliament which theoretically will end on December 18. So a failure to approve the stimulus package before that date would delay the introduction of a new package by at least a month, which would be presented to the new Congress in January but is not expected to pass legislation until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled for January 20.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Oil Corrected, Dollar Strengthened While Proposed Stimulus Package Still Uncertain

Today's Spotlight Zach King - 0
Oil prices remained diversified on Tuesday as U.S. light crude oil (WTI) fell -0.26 percent to $45.48 for the January Nymex contract while the...
Read more

U.S. Indices Dropped – Covid Situation Still Fearing Markets

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
On Monday, December 7, after hitting record highs during the Friday session, the primary U.S. stock indexes ended trading mostly in negative territory. A further...
Read more

Why Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) Rocketed up to 80% Early Morning Today?

Today's Spotlight Steve Mayer - 0
Kodak shares jump after the company gets a clean chit from the U.S. government. KODK was being investigated for the wrongdoings in the $765...
Read more

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) traded down in the late hours on Friday

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock slipped slightly to 3.14 in the after-hours trading on Friday after no major update. The Company is trading 47.98% from...
Read more

Dollar At Its Lowest Level In Two And A Half Years

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
On Thursday, 3 December, the EUR/USD pair continued the rally, rising 0.27 percent and hitting its highest in two and a half years, established...
Read more

Related Stories

Today's Spotlight

Why Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) Rocketed up to 80% Early Morning Today?

Steve Mayer - 0
Kodak shares jump after the company gets a clean chit from the U.S. government. KODK was being investigated for the wrongdoings in the $765...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

Pandemic Has Been Changing Business Models Of Food Service Industry

Sana Meer - 0
Many business sectors have been changed by restrictions on social interaction caused by COVID-19. In the food service market, which is now much more...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

GE Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Prismatic Sensors; Analyst Goes Bullish on GE Stock

newsdaemon - 0
General Electric’s subsidiary, GE Healthcare makes a major investment in cutting-edge CT technology by acquiring Prismatic Sensors AB. GE stock is peaking and is...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

Tantech Holdings (TANH) Soared 64.62% on Monday; What’s happening?

newsdaemon - 0
Tantech announced a $10 million registered direct offering on Friday and following that the stock plunged heavily. It’s pushing up once again as it...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

Wall Street Gained While Shifting Towards Techs As Covid Cases Rise

newsdaemon - 0
On Thursday, the U.S. stock market ended higher, driven by technology stocks, which in the face of the return of anti-coronavirus containment steps are...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

LivePerson (LPSN) Appointed New Executive Accelerating Transformation Efforts

newsdaemon - 0
LivePerson Inc. (LPSN), a software company that designs corporate communication technologies, announced the appointment of Andrew Hamel as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence (AI)...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.