Procter & Gamble (PG): A Stock With Long Term Growth Prospects

The consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (PG) has shown resilience to recession and steady earnings that can outpace inflation.

Procter & Gamble owns hundreds of household chemicals, care goods, child products, cosmetics, etc. brands. The business can rely on strong sales of such a portfolio in all cases, since people need to do house cleaning, laundry and take care of children regardless of the market situation. Procter & Gamble, however, had to transform its company a few years ago to prevent losing markets in which it appeared to have a good position. The explanation for the loss of market share was the appearance of new low-cost goods, including in online retailers, in the early 2000s. As a result the company had serious rivals in some places who managed to draw customers.

In order to stay in the leading positions, Procter & Gamble was forced to adjust. Careful work with customer data and the intensification of direct sales is the key to improvement. The business has changed its approach to advertising as part of this strategy: the Internet is much more used in consumer contact, and the share of other marketing platforms is decreased.

Now the emphasis is on direct sales. Procter & Gamble, acquired the Billie women’s goods brand in January, which is a direct-to-consumer brand that can effectively leverage the Procter & Gamble’s latest marketing campaign, based on the data.

Procter & Gamble helps to increase the e-commerce market with the chosen approach. Online sales revenue rose 50 percent year-on-year in the last quarter and now accounts for around 12 percent of overall revenue.

Procter & Gamble is now investing in a number of technologies. The company launched new products at the beginning of the year at the consumer electronics show, from a heated Gillette razor to a robot carrying toilet paper.

Procter & Gamble thus remains a company with a wide variety of common goods, but at the same time modernizes itself and can already work with customers directly and deliver innovations.

As a dividend aristocrat, Procter & Gamble (PG) still retains its standing, having paid dividends over the past 64 years. The stock was worth $136.65 at ring of the bell on Tuesday.