Procter & Gamble (PG): A Stock With Long Term Growth Prospects

By Steve Mayer
Stock Headlines

The consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (PG) has shown resilience to recession and steady earnings that can outpace inflation.

Procter & Gamble owns hundreds of household chemicals, care goods, child products, cosmetics, etc. brands. The business can rely on strong sales of such a portfolio in all cases, since people need to do house cleaning, laundry and take care of children regardless of the market situation. Procter & Gamble, however, had to transform its company a few years ago to prevent losing markets in which it appeared to have a good position. The explanation for the loss of market share was the appearance of new low-cost goods, including in online retailers, in the early 2000s. As a result the company had serious rivals in some places who managed to draw customers.

In order to stay in the leading positions, Procter & Gamble was forced to adjust. Careful work with customer data and the intensification of direct sales is the key to improvement. The business has changed its approach to advertising as part of this strategy: the Internet is much more used in consumer contact, and the share of other marketing platforms is decreased.

Now the emphasis is on direct sales. Procter & Gamble, acquired the Billie women’s goods brand in January, which is a direct-to-consumer brand that can effectively leverage the Procter & Gamble’s latest marketing campaign, based on the data.

Procter & Gamble helps to increase the e-commerce market with the chosen approach. Online sales revenue rose 50 percent year-on-year in the last quarter and now accounts for around 12 percent of overall revenue.

Procter & Gamble is now investing in a number of technologies. The company launched new products at the beginning of the year at the consumer electronics show, from a heated Gillette razor to a robot carrying toilet paper.

Procter & Gamble thus remains a company with a wide variety of common goods, but at the same time modernizes itself and can already work with customers directly and deliver innovations.

As a dividend aristocrat, Procter & Gamble (PG) still retains its standing, having paid dividends over the past 64 years. The stock was worth $136.65 at ring of the bell on Tuesday.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Procter & Gamble (PG): A Stock With Long Term Growth Prospects

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
The consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (PG) has shown resilience to recession and steady earnings that can outpace inflation. Procter & Gamble owns hundreds...
Read more

Oil Prices Continued To Rise On Monday Anticipating Vaccine Approvals

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
On Monday, 14 December, oil prices increased by 0.7% due to the positive news of Pfizer's and BioNTech's approval of the COVID-19 vaccine in...
Read more

Oil Prices Down On Friday, But Were Up Over The Week

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Prices slowed on Friday in the oil market, but the weekly balance sheet was positive: WTI rose another 0.67 percent in 5 sessions and...
Read more

U.S. Indices: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Fell, NASDAQ Rose

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
As political talks continue between Congress and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a new budget funding package in the face of the coronavirus crisis,...
Read more

Oil Prices Rose Despite Surprising Rise In U.S. Inventories

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Oil prices slightly increased in Wednesday trading on December 9, backed by hopes of a rise in fuel demand after the end of the...
Read more

Related Stories

Stock Headlines

Oil Prices Down On Friday, But Were Up Over The Week

Sana Meer - 0
Prices slowed on Friday in the oil market, but the weekly balance sheet was positive: WTI rose another 0.67 percent in 5 sessions and...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) traded down in the late hours on Friday

Shaun Noe - 0
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock slipped slightly to 3.14 in the after-hours trading on Friday after no major update. The Company is trading 47.98% from...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) Soars Above 65% After It Doubles stake in e-tractor firm

newsdaemon - 0
Ideanomicsjust made a follow-on investment of $1.3 million. Increasing its stake in Solectrac is a statistical move from the fintech firm. The market for...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Rallies on Heavy Volume After It Achieves Positive SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes

newsdaemon - 0
Lexicon is heading towards a big breakthrough as the company obtains key primary endpoints in phase 3 of both the SOLOIST and SCORED studies. Lexicon...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Recent Surge Makes Analyst Go Bullish on PLUG

newsdaemon - 0
Wall Street wasted no time in upgrading its price target after PLUG reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted results. Shares of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) flied...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Might Get Tougher Time Ahead

newsdaemon - 0
On the day of the US election on November 3, Tesla Inc’s (TSLA) shares rose, but the price is still marginally lower, as Joe...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.