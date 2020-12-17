U.S. Indices Strengthened On Wednesday: S&P 500, Nasdaq Buoyed Near Highs, Dow Jones Dropped

By Zach King
Markets Briefing

U.S. stock indices exhibited mixed dynamics on Wednesday, December 16. The S&P 500 has risen by 0.18% to 3,701.17 points, the industrial average of the Dow Jones finished down 0.15% at 30,154.54 points, and the high-tech industry’s Nasdaq composite index weighed 0.50 percent to 12,658.19 points, the historical high being revised. Yesterday, the US Congress came close to deciding on an approximately $900 billion stimulus package. The Fed agreed to keep the main interest rate at 0.25% after the outcome of the two-day meeting. Furthermore, once ‘progress is made’ in the economic recovery, the Central Bank will continue to buy back $120 billion worth of bonds per month.

In a statement, the Federal Open Market Committee said that over the long term, it targets full jobs and inflation at 2 percent. Taking into account the real inflation rate of 1.2% in November 2020, it can be inferred that the Fed’s approach towards more quantitative easing will be targeted in the immediate future.

In December, the PMI business activity index in the US manufacturing sector hit the 56.5 mark and was above the 55.7 consensus. On the contrary, retail sales data revealed an unexpected surprise for the market, dropping by 1.1% m/m with a forecast decrease of 0.3% m/m.

The Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) restaurant chain’s shares have increased +4.02 percent to $1400.62 on news about the improvement in stocks valuation. Chipotle shares were given a “Buy” recommendation by investment firm Stifel Nicolaus.

Stock price of household appliance maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) increased by 1.76 percent to $179.44 after the company obtained new patents and news of Brinker Capital Investments’ additional investment in the company in the amount of approximately $3 million.

In addition, the shares of switch and cloud infrastructure manufacturer Arista Networks Inc (ANET) finished up 2.19% to $285.70 as Wolfe Research analysts increased their target price from $250 to $350 per share for the stock.

Stocks of Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) which fell -3.30% to $1111.26 and Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) that dropped by -4.41 percent to $65.24 were among the stocks which lost in the trading session on Wednesday.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Payment Services Of American Express (AXP) Risen Sharply In The Last Few Weeks

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
The American Express Company (AXP), a non-cash payment provider, was able to recover the decrease in recent months thanks to a rally in November....
Read more

U.S. Indices Strengthened On Wednesday: S&P 500, Nasdaq Buoyed Near Highs, Dow Jones Dropped

Markets Briefing Zach King - 0
U.S. stock indices exhibited mixed dynamics on Wednesday, December 16. The S&P 500 has risen by 0.18% to 3,701.17 points, the industrial average of...
Read more

Procter & Gamble (PG): A Stock With Long Term Growth Prospects

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
The consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (PG) has shown resilience to recession and steady earnings that can outpace inflation. Procter & Gamble owns hundreds...
Read more

Oil Prices Continued To Rise On Monday Anticipating Vaccine Approvals

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
On Monday, 14 December, oil prices increased by 0.7% due to the positive news of Pfizer's and BioNTech's approval of the COVID-19 vaccine in...
Read more

Oil Prices Down On Friday, But Were Up Over The Week

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Prices slowed on Friday in the oil market, but the weekly balance sheet was positive: WTI rose another 0.67 percent in 5 sessions and...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets Briefing

Oil Prices Rose Despite Surprising Rise In U.S. Inventories

Steve Mayer - 0
Oil prices slightly increased in Wednesday trading on December 9, backed by hopes of a rise in fuel demand after the end of the...
Read more
Markets Briefing

U.S. Indices Dropped – Covid Situation Still Fearing Markets

Steve Mayer - 0
On Monday, December 7, after hitting record highs during the Friday session, the primary U.S. stock indexes ended trading mostly in negative territory. A further...
Read more
Markets Briefing

Dollar At Its Lowest Level In Two And A Half Years

Sana Meer - 0
On Thursday, 3 December, the EUR/USD pair continued the rally, rising 0.27 percent and hitting its highest in two and a half years, established...
Read more
Markets Briefing

U.S. Real Estate Market And GDP Stood Fast, Personal Income And Confidence Index Fell

newsdaemon - 0
The U.S. real estate market continued to be demonstrating in October. New home sales hit 999,000 last month compared to a consensus of 975,000...
Read more
Markets Briefing

Consumer Confidence Shook In November, Markets Welcomed New Treasury Secretary

newsdaemon - 0
The financial markets did not respond in this quasi-euphoric context to the publication in November of a very sharp drop in consumer confidence, according...
Read more
Markets Briefing

Stocks of Coivid Vaccine Biotech Forms Start The Week With Mix Reaction

newsdaemon - 0
Nearly all the companies in the S&P 500 have now released their results for the third quarter, with positive surprises in terms of earnings...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.