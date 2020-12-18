Payment Services Of American Express (AXP) Risen Sharply In The Last Few Weeks

By Sana Meer
Trading Directions

The American Express Company (AXP), a non-cash payment provider, was able to recover the decrease in recent months thanks to a rally in November. As a result, the company’s shares are currently trading at approximately the same level (-4.43%) as they were at the beginning of the year, prior to the Covid-19 crisis.

News concerning the likely imminent mass vaccination was the reason for the American Express rally in November. The end of a pandemic means the return of consumer activity, more frequent transactions and a high level of credit activity for the payment provider.

The pandemic was a major challenge for American Express, despite the rise in e-commerce and cashless payments. In the first three quarters of the year the company said that revenue was down 29 percent, while profit was down 86 percent. A large part of the business of American Express is related to credit card issuance, and consumer lending was not a strong segment during the pandemic. A year earlier, the growth of American Express was driven by high volumes of consumer loans. In addition, the company’s revenue was negatively affected by the decline in air transport activity, one of American Express’ largest partners is Delta Air Lines, which last year provided American Express with up to 20 percent of the volume of consumer lending.

It is hard to predict how quickly the US economy will begin to recover after mass vaccination begins and the pandemic ends. However many investors anticipate high consumer market activity and the “unfreezing” of entire industries, such as air transport, restaurant industry, tourism, etc. At the same period due to many unrecognized factors that can influence consumer behavior, American Express shares can be expected to increase volatility in the coming quarters.

American Express Company (AXP) was stable with a loss of just 0.02% on Thursday to settle at $118.98.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Payment Services Of American Express (AXP) Risen Sharply In The Last Few Weeks

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
The American Express Company (AXP), a non-cash payment provider, was able to recover the decrease in recent months thanks to a rally in November....
Read more

U.S. Indices Strengthened On Wednesday: S&P 500, Nasdaq Buoyed Near Highs, Dow Jones Dropped

Markets Briefing Zach King - 0
U.S. stock indices exhibited mixed dynamics on Wednesday, December 16. The S&P 500 has risen by 0.18% to 3,701.17 points, the industrial average of...
Read more

Procter & Gamble (PG): A Stock With Long Term Growth Prospects

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
The consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (PG) has shown resilience to recession and steady earnings that can outpace inflation. Procter & Gamble owns hundreds...
Read more

Oil Prices Continued To Rise On Monday Anticipating Vaccine Approvals

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
On Monday, 14 December, oil prices increased by 0.7% due to the positive news of Pfizer's and BioNTech's approval of the COVID-19 vaccine in...
Read more

Oil Prices Down On Friday, But Were Up Over The Week

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Prices slowed on Friday in the oil market, but the weekly balance sheet was positive: WTI rose another 0.67 percent in 5 sessions and...
Read more

Related Stories

Trading Directions

Oil Prices Continued To Rise On Monday Anticipating Vaccine Approvals

Shaun Noe - 0
On Monday, 14 December, oil prices increased by 0.7% due to the positive news of Pfizer's and BioNTech's approval of the COVID-19 vaccine in...
Read more
Trading Directions

Oil Prices Dropped On Tuesday, OPEC Meeting Postponed For 2 Days

Steve Mayer - 0
For the second consecutive day, oil prices continued to fall on Tuesday, December 1, losing about 1.7 percent. In the oil market, worries about the...
Read more
Trading Directions

BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) Stock Rallies on High Volume following Deal with AWS for Automakers

Shaun Noe - 0
BlackBerry shares are trading at a 52-week high range after the Canadian tech giant announced a deal with Amazon to introduce a cloud platform...
Read more
Trading Directions

Online Retailer Overstock.com (OSTK) Stock Increased 8X This Year, Not Because Of Its Core Business

newsdaemon - 0
Online retailer Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) increased more than 14 percent in past week after news of the rise in the bitcoin exchange rate on...
Read more
Trading Directions

Viasat (VSAT) Stock Not Performed Well This Year, But Have Plans To Grow In Quarters Ahead

newsdaemon - 0
The satellite communications technology provider Viasat Inc. (VSAT) did not do well on the stock market this year. However, as one of the leaders...
Read more
Trading Directions

FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) Escalates Above 60% on Financial Restructuring

newsdaemon - 0
FTS has begun a new life with a new common stock offering commencing from today on NYSE under ticker ‘FTSI’. FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) fights...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.