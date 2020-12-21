US Indices Corrected On Friday After Updating The Highs The Day Before

On Friday, December 18, after updating the highs the day before, the primary U.S. stock indices ended the trading session in negative territory.

Negotiations surrounding the introduction of new fiscal incentives remained the priority of the investment community. On Thursday, the Republican leader in the U.S. Senate, Mitch Mcconnell, noted substantial progress in the production of the $900 billion aid package. The bill would provide cash payments of $600-700 to individuals and additional assistance of about $300 for weekly unemployment compensation up to March 2021.

Statistics released on Friday showed that in the third quarter, the Current Account deficit of the US balance of payments rose by 10.6 percent and reached $178.513 billion, while analysts predicted a rise in the deficit to $189 billion on average in the July-September quarter

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ‘blue chip’ indicator decreased by -0.41 percent to 30,179.05 points at the end of the day, with the S&P 500 broad market index decreasing by -0.35 percent to 3,709.41 points, and the high-tech companies’ Nasdaq index dropped -0.07 percent and closed at 12,755.64 points.

At the close of trading on the NYMEX, the price of light crude oil futures rose by 1.5 percent to $49.10 per barrel, its highest since February. The price of gold futures went down by $1.50 to $1,885.70 per troy ounce, following the results of trading on COMEX. In exchange, the yield on ten-year Treasury bonds was 0.945 percent.

It was a successful session for BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT), which, after Royal Philips of the Netherlands decided to buy it for $2.47 billion, added 16.90 percent to its shares to close at $72.22. Shares of the motorhome maker Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) were also among the favorite stocks on Friday, as the announcement of its fiscal first-quarter results contributed 5.26 percent to its price to close at $62.27. The company’s revenue in the reported quarter rose to $793.1 million by 34.8 percent YoY, beating the $752.5 million consensus estimate.