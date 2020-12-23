U.S. Indices: No Sign Of Strength On Tuesday

By Steve Mayer
Markets Briefing

After a volatile session on previous day, Wall Street moved without a strong pattern on Tuesday, with a bullish bias for the Nasdaq rising 0.51 percent to 12,808 points. The S&P 500 fell -0.21% to 3,687 points. To 30,015 points, the Dow Jones gave up -0.67 per cent.

Beyond the concerns posed by the spread of a new strain of coronavirus from Britain, the consensus on a new fiscal stimulus plan in the United States still seems to be taking over. On the other hand, the upward revision of U.S. development in the third quarter had little impact on the indices, while the eyes are now on 2021.

The news in the run-up to Christmas was (a little) quieter on the stocks front with Apple climbed almost 3 percent backed by its electric car ventures. Tesla Inc (TSLA), which dropped 6.5 percent on Monday for its debut in the S&P 500, was still down 1.7 percent to $640.34, although since the beginning of the year the stock of the electric car manufacturer has gained more than 700 percent. By 2024, the aforementioned arrival of Apple on the electric car market fuels the profit taking on the Tesla stock. Apple Inc (AAPL) was up 2.85 percent to $131.88.

Sales of existing homes for November were 6.69 million, down 2.5 percent, and against a consensus of 6.7 million, according to the U.S. government survey. In five months, this is the first fall. Sales, which in October had increased by 4.5 percent, reported a year-on-year rise of 25.8 percent. Although demand for housing is still strong, fueled in part by the coronavirus pandemic, availability is extremely poor, with just 1.28 million homes available for sale at the end of November, the lowest number since this data was first recorded by the National Association of Realtors in 1982.

