U.S. Indices Fell As Covid Relief Package Stuck In Senate

By Shaun Noe
Stock Headlines

On Tuesday, December 29, in the midst of ongoing confusion regarding the issue of offering benefits to American citizens, the US stock indexes finished the session in the red zone. The S&P 500 fell 0.22% to 3,727.04 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.22% to 30,335.67 points, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.38% to close at 12,850.22 points. On the verge of halting the process of urgent acceptance of payments of $2,000 per person as part of the reward program, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate needs time to reach a decision on this and a variety of other topics currently under discussion.

October data on the Case-Shiller real estate price index are released by the rating firm Quality & Poor’s. The index rose by 7.9 percent YoY with a projected gain of 6.9 percent YoY. Amid high demand for real estate, backed by low mortgage interest rates, US house prices continue to increase.

Intel Corporation (INTC) stock rose in trade by 4.93 percent to $49.39. This was encouraged by a letter sent to the company by Daniel Loeb, director of the Third Point hedge fund, urging him to explore competitive solutions to the development of Intel in the market for microprocessors.

During the session, pharmaceutical Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) stock jumped to 85.05 percent to $1.98 after the investment bank H. C. Wainwright released a business report that offered the stock a “Buy” rating with a target price of $5 relative to the existing $1.98. The decision on the high potential of the drug Levosimendan produced by Tenax in the treatment of heart failure has been clarified by analysts.

Other top stocks included Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) which rose +2.56 percent to $320.93, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) was up +2.39% to $152.45, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) rose by +2.26% to $530.87, Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) was up +2.22% to $2185.4 while Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) stock surged by +2.19% to $131.3.

