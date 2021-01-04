Nike (NKE) Stock Rose 40% Last year, Managed To Maintain Revenue Growth

By Sana Meer
Stock Headlines

For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Nike Inc. (NKE) posted results above the forecasts of Wall Street analysts. In spite of the pandemic, the sportswear and apparel manufacturing firm continues to rise revenue year-on-year.

For many apparel and footwear stores and suppliers, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a tough test and a period of severe market decline. Initially, Nike has encountered issues with distribution and supply chains. The sales of the company, however, eventually recovered, including through e-commerce.

Nike’s sales rose 9 percent year-on-year to $11.2 billion in the second quarter. GAAP net income increased by 12 percent to $1.25 billion or $0.78 per share. China was the most profitable region where quarterly revenue increased by 24 percent year-on-year. Owing to the closing of stores and shopping malls, e-commerce growth was 84 percent year-on-year, which helped counter the fall in conventional retail. Some analysts, including KeyBanc, claim that Nike has not completely realized its e-commerce potential yet and will make this aspect of the organization much more strong.

Nike was able to improve sales specifically due to the features of the collection, considering the general unfavorable situation in the footwear and apparel retail market. The first to suffer were suppliers of festival and business clothes due to social restriction. Around the same time, particularly through the most extreme limitations, the market for comfortable sportswear and shoes continued. Then one of the few legally allowed excuses for leaving the house became individual athletics, and many took advantage of it. Thus, the market for items from Nike continued.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) was stable at -0.08% to mark $141.47, having risen in price by more than 43 percent over the past six months. The Beaverton, Oregon-headquartered firm has added nearly 39 percent during past one year, raising its market capitalization to over $222 billion.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Nike (NKE) Stock Rose 40% Last year, Managed To Maintain Revenue Growth

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Nike Inc. (NKE) posted results above the forecasts of Wall Street analysts. In spite of the pandemic,...
Read more

Dollar Weakened Amid Volatile Market On Relief Package

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
In the second last session of the year, the euro improved against the US dollar by 0.25 percent on Wednesday, December 30, trading at...
Read more

U.S. Indices Fell As Covid Relief Package Stuck In Senate

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
On Tuesday, December 29, in the midst of ongoing confusion regarding the issue of offering benefits to American citizens, the US stock indexes finished...
Read more

Oil Dropped Amid Worsening Health Situation, Gold Also Fell But Marginally

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Oil prices fell below 0.3 percent on Monday, December 28, in the face of ongoing worries about the worsening of the global health situation...
Read more

Oil And Gold Bounced Back

Trading Directions Zach King - 0
In the oil market on Wednesday, despite the announcement of a smaller-than-expected decrease in U.S. crude inventories last week, Crude oil prices recovered sharply...
Read more

Related Stories

Stock Headlines

U.S. Indices Fell As Covid Relief Package Stuck In Senate

Shaun Noe - 0
On Tuesday, December 29, in the midst of ongoing confusion regarding the issue of offering benefits to American citizens, the US stock indexes finished...
Read more
Stock Headlines

US Indices Corrected On Friday After Updating The Highs The Day Before

Sana Meer - 0
On Friday, December 18, after updating the highs the day before, the primary U.S. stock indices ended the trading session in negative territory. Negotiations surrounding...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Procter & Gamble (PG): A Stock With Long Term Growth Prospects

Steve Mayer - 0
The consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (PG) has shown resilience to recession and steady earnings that can outpace inflation. Procter & Gamble owns hundreds...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Oil Prices Down On Friday, But Were Up Over The Week

Sana Meer - 0
Prices slowed on Friday in the oil market, but the weekly balance sheet was positive: WTI rose another 0.67 percent in 5 sessions and...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) traded down in the late hours on Friday

Shaun Noe - 0
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock slipped slightly to 3.14 in the after-hours trading on Friday after no major update. The Company is trading 47.98% from...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) Soars Above 65% After It Doubles stake in e-tractor firm

newsdaemon - 0
Ideanomicsjust made a follow-on investment of $1.3 million. Increasing its stake in Solectrac is a statistical move from the fintech firm. The market for...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.