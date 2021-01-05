Are There Any Competitive Risks For Match Group (MTCH)?

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) today is one of the biggest operators of online dating applications. The Tinder app, operated by the group, dominates the industry and is a bit synonymous with online dating. The Match Group has rivals, though. How serious a threat is this?

One of Match Group’s opponents is Bumble. There is a long tradition of complicated business relationships: Bumble was created in 2014 by a former Match Group employee. The firms have had several disagreements over the years, and on several occasions they sued each other. In 2017, Match Group had attempted to buy Bumble, but the transaction never materialized. Bumble is soon planning to enter an IPO with a $6 billion to $8 billion valuation, according to unconfirmed reports.

Match Group grew the overall number of paying users by 12 percent in the third quarter, to 10.8 million (of which 6.6 million are on Tinder), and gross revenues increased by 18 percent, to $640 million. Match Group does not disclose the cumulative number of consumers – paying and free – on all its channels. Average per subscriber revenue rose to $0.62 percent year-on-year. In the summer, Bumble announced 100 million users but did not release details on the amount of subscribers charged and the per-subscriber revenues.

So far, Bumble is considerably inferior to Match Group in terms of sales: $300 million in annual turnover versus $2.4 billion. This may mean that Bumble is not yet capable of completely monetizing it, considering the exponential growth of its user base.

Thus, thanks to its Tinder app, Match Group is still the king, considering the growing success of Bumble. Interest in the company’s applications was strong during the time of social distancing, as online networking is one of the few available. Moreover, there are more and more young people among the subscribers of Match Group platforms who are essentially dedicated to virtual dating, even in the absence of a pandemic. This suggests that for Match Group, the condition is favorable.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) took dip on Monday by declining -0.84% to end the session at $149.92.