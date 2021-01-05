Are There Any Competitive Risks For Match Group (MTCH)?

By Shaun Noe
Today's Spotlight

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) today is one of the biggest operators of online dating applications. The Tinder app, operated by the group, dominates the industry and is a bit synonymous with online dating. The Match Group has rivals, though. How serious a threat is this?

One of Match Group’s opponents is Bumble. There is a long tradition of complicated business relationships: Bumble was created in 2014 by a former Match Group employee. The firms have had several disagreements over the years, and on several occasions they sued each other. In 2017, Match Group had attempted to buy Bumble, but the transaction never materialized. Bumble is soon planning to enter an IPO with a $6 billion to $8 billion valuation, according to unconfirmed reports.

Match Group grew the overall number of paying users by 12 percent in the third quarter, to 10.8 million (of which 6.6 million are on Tinder), and gross revenues increased by 18 percent, to $640 million. Match Group does not disclose the cumulative number of consumers – paying and free – on all its channels. Average per subscriber revenue rose to $0.62 percent year-on-year. In the summer, Bumble announced 100 million users but did not release details on the amount of subscribers charged and the per-subscriber revenues.

So far, Bumble is considerably inferior to Match Group in terms of sales: $300 million in annual turnover versus $2.4 billion. This may mean that Bumble is not yet capable of completely monetizing it, considering the exponential growth of its user base.

Thus, thanks to its Tinder app, Match Group is still the king, considering the growing success of Bumble. Interest in the company’s applications was strong during the time of social distancing, as online networking is one of the few available. Moreover, there are more and more young people among the subscribers of Match Group platforms who are essentially dedicated to virtual dating, even in the absence of a pandemic. This suggests that for Match Group, the condition is favorable.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) took dip on Monday by declining -0.84% to end the session at $149.92.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Stable On Tuesday But Growth Will Not Be

Trading Directions Steve Mayer - 0
A growth strategy for the coming years was presented by coffee chain Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) in early December. The extension of the network, enhancement...
Read more

Are There Any Competitive Risks For Match Group (MTCH)?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Match Group Inc. (MTCH) today is one of the biggest operators of online dating applications. The Tinder app, operated by the group, dominates the...
Read more

Nike (NKE) Stock Rose 40% Last year, Managed To Maintain Revenue Growth

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Nike Inc. (NKE) posted results above the forecasts of Wall Street analysts. In spite of the pandemic,...
Read more

Dollar Weakened Amid Volatile Market On Relief Package

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
In the second last session of the year, the euro improved against the US dollar by 0.25 percent on Wednesday, December 30, trading at...
Read more

U.S. Indices Fell As Covid Relief Package Stuck In Senate

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
On Tuesday, December 29, in the midst of ongoing confusion regarding the issue of offering benefits to American citizens, the US stock indexes finished...
Read more

Related Stories

Today's Spotlight

Oil Market Being Shaken By New Strain Of The Virus

Shaun Noe - 0
On Monday, December 21, oil prices lost about 2.5, after reports of the discovery of a new strain of the COVID-19 virus in the...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

U.S. Indices: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Fell, NASDAQ Rose

Shaun Noe - 0
As political talks continue between Congress and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a new budget funding package in the face of the coronavirus crisis,...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

Oil Corrected, Dollar Strengthened While Proposed Stimulus Package Still Uncertain

Zach King - 0
Oil prices remained diversified on Tuesday as U.S. light crude oil (WTI) fell -0.26 percent to $45.48 for the January Nymex contract while the...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

Why Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) Rocketed up to 80% Early Morning Today?

Steve Mayer - 0
Kodak shares jump after the company gets a clean chit from the U.S. government. KODK was being investigated for the wrongdoings in the $765...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

Pandemic Has Been Changing Business Models Of Food Service Industry

Sana Meer - 0
Many business sectors have been changed by restrictions on social interaction caused by COVID-19. In the food service market, which is now much more...
Read more
Today's Spotlight

GE Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Prismatic Sensors; Analyst Goes Bullish on GE Stock

newsdaemon - 0
General Electric’s subsidiary, GE Healthcare makes a major investment in cutting-edge CT technology by acquiring Prismatic Sensors AB. GE stock is peaking and is...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.