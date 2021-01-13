Pfizer (PFE) May Apply For Approval of its Vaccine in Russia



According to Pfizer (PFE) press office, the company may apply for government approval of its vaccine against Covid-19 in Russia, the Tass agency reported.

Specifically, Pfizer hopes to develop a vaccine distributed to world governments and international organizations, so the sections of the most vulnerable population could get this vaccine according to these recommendations and within a short period after receiving approval from the international organizations and local regulatory authorities. The company is considering applying for approval of the Covid-19 vaccine to the Russian Federation.

Furthermore, the company asserted that Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech are cooperating to ensure that the vaccine meets a global public health system’s needs.

Earlier yesterday, the Russian news agency Interfax reported that Pfizer would only market its vaccine in countries with signed government-level agreements, and the Russian Federation has yet to sign such agreements.

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer (PFE) announced in another press release that it had invested $120 million in four clinical-stage biotech companies as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative (PBGI) in the second half of 2020. Pfizer is making a significant commitment to biotechnology companies, as part of PBGI, to provide funding and access to Pfizer’s scientific expertise to help ensure advanced clinical research and development programs will succeed.

