Pfizer (PFE) May Apply For Approval of its Vaccine in Russia

By Steve Mayer
Stock Headlines

According to Pfizer (PFE) press office, the company may apply for government approval of its vaccine against Covid-19 in Russia, the Tass agency reported.

Specifically, Pfizer hopes to develop a vaccine distributed to world governments and international organizations, so the sections of the most vulnerable population could get this vaccine according to these recommendations and within a short period after receiving approval from the international organizations and local regulatory authorities. The company is considering applying for approval of the Covid-19 vaccine to the Russian Federation.

Furthermore, the company asserted that Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech are cooperating to ensure that the vaccine meets a global public health system’s needs.

Earlier yesterday, the Russian news agency Interfax reported that Pfizer would only market its vaccine in countries with signed government-level agreements, and the Russian Federation has yet to sign such agreements.

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer (PFE) announced in another press release that it had invested $120 million in four clinical-stage biotech companies as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative (PBGI) in the second half of 2020. Pfizer is making a significant commitment to biotechnology companies, as part of PBGI, to provide funding and access to Pfizer’s scientific expertise to help ensure advanced clinical research and development programs will succeed.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares were reported down -1.56% in trading on Tuesday. At $37.18 per share, Pfizer shares have gained 1.01% year to date. The market capitalization of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is $206.33 billion at the time of writing. During the past month, the average daily volume for PFE was 40814484 shares, which is lower than its average daily volume over the past year by 25.66, suggesting a greater level of market activity in this company lately.

