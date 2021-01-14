A Bullish Stock Outlook for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)



A partnership between VUZIX Corporation (VUZI) and BioSig Technologies (BSGM) has been announced to provide remote servicing for the company’s PURE EP Electronic Physiological System, helping customers comply with the new COVID-19 travel and site visit restrictions.

BioSig’s PURE EP Systems will be enhanced through Vuzix Smart Glasses M400 as their commercialization and roll-out are accelerated in hospitals nationwide. A remote servicing solution is provided to support BioSIG through COVID-19 travel restrictions, lockdowns, and continued installations, upgrades, and training.

Also, Vuzix Corporation is participating in this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). As a result of the company’s new medical and industrial solutions, Vuzix’s stock soared 11.43% in value, closing at $9.75.

Within the global pandemic of COVID-19 in 2020, Vuzix delivered record revenue as many large and small organizations turned to Vuzix Smart Glasses to combat operational challenges exacerbated by the pandemic improving performance. As more and more businesses realize the wide range of benefits, smart glasses offer, Vuzix believes broad adoption will grow.

Vuzix has launched the Vuzix Blade Upgraded Smart Glasses and the Vuzix M4000 Smart Glass over the past year, onboarded new independent software vendors, and expanded its global footprint industry-leading smart glasses to more countries. With these software enhancements, Vuzix is now supporting thousands of Vuzix Smart Glasses in the field across a range of markets and use cases, including healthcare, field service, auditing and inspection, and manufacturing.

Vuzix will discuss the next generation of Vuzix glasses at CES 2021 with resellers and OEMs. These glasses offer significant advantages. Specifically, they created the world’s most compact AR glasses by integrating a tiny microLED optical system and ultra-thin waveguides.