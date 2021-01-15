Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Get The best Stocks to Trader Every Day

Sales at KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Are Down, But Orders Are Up

By Shaun Noe
Stock Headlines

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Get The best Stocks to Trader Every Day






Construction company KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently released its results for the fourth quarter of 2020. The company’s revenue and profits declined on a year-on-year basis but orders reached a new record. At $35.29, the stock is trading 2.75% above and 2.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50, respectively. Despite this, the stock is now 7.64% less than its SMA200 with a daily volume of 2.38 million and a change of 0.80%. Over the past year, KBH has lost -3.92% compared to a 6-month gain of 10.59%. The company has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) of $35.26.

Revenue at KB Home dropped 23% year-on-year to $1.19 billion in the fourth quarter. After nearly stopping residential construction in the middle of last year, the company is still recovering sales. The company delivered 2876 houses over the past quarter compared with 3929 during the same quarter the previous year.

Though revenues dropped, KB Home was still able to increase its gross margin on housing to 24 %. The adjusted operating margin was 10.7 %. A total net income of $106.1 million was realized by the company, a decrease of 13.9%. Earnings per share diluted decreased by 14.5%, to $1.12.

In addition to this, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) released many positive indicators that indicate rapid growth. Hence, the order book grew by 42%. During the fourth quarter, the company’s orders surpassed its highest level since 2005. As for pending orders, the value now stands at $3 billion, up 63% from the fourth quarter of 2019. It is important to note that KB Home earned $4.2 billion in its first three quarters in 2020.

The increase in the company’s backlog is a consequence of a 5% increase in the average home price over the year, which has reached $414,000. Consequently, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) expects to see significant growth in both scale and profit in 2021. Management does not provide specifics because there is still some uncertainty regarding the economy. According to KB Home, the forecast can only be accurate if the pandemic is completely contained.

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Get The best Stocks to Trader Every Day

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored





Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Sales at KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Are Down, But Orders Are Up

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Construction company KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently released its results for the fourth quarter of 2020. The company's revenue and profits declined on a...
Read more

A Bullish Stock Outlook for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Markets Briefing Zach King - 0
A partnership between VUZIX Corporation (VUZI) and BioSig Technologies (BSGM) has been announced to provide remote servicing for the company's PURE EP Electronic Physiological...
Read more

Pfizer (PFE) May Apply For Approval of its Vaccine in Russia

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
According to Pfizer (PFE) press office, the company may apply for government approval of its vaccine against Covid-19 in Russia, the Tass agency reported. Specifically,...
Read more

Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), Boeing (BA) Stocks Lost Upon Adverse News

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) was down -8.62% to $219.55. On Monday, the Chinese internet search engine announced its plan to set up a business devoted...
Read more

U.S. Indices On The Rise As Financial Assistance Plan Strives

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
After a reluctant session, Wall Street finished with fresh records on Friday. Investors expect the forthcoming administration of Biden to have a large fiscal...
Read more

Related Stories

Stock Headlines

Pfizer (PFE) May Apply For Approval of its Vaccine in Russia

Steve Mayer - 0
According to Pfizer (PFE) press office, the company may apply for government approval of its vaccine against Covid-19 in Russia, the Tass agency reported. Specifically,...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), Boeing (BA) Stocks Lost Upon Adverse News

Shaun Noe - 0
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) was down -8.62% to $219.55. On Monday, the Chinese internet search engine announced its plan to set up a business devoted...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Nike (NKE) Stock Rose 40% Last year, Managed To Maintain Revenue Growth

Sana Meer - 0
For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Nike Inc. (NKE) posted results above the forecasts of Wall Street analysts. In spite of the pandemic,...
Read more
Stock Headlines

U.S. Indices Fell As Covid Relief Package Stuck In Senate

Shaun Noe - 0
On Tuesday, December 29, in the midst of ongoing confusion regarding the issue of offering benefits to American citizens, the US stock indexes finished...
Read more
Stock Headlines

US Indices Corrected On Friday After Updating The Highs The Day Before

Sana Meer - 0
On Friday, December 18, after updating the highs the day before, the primary U.S. stock indices ended the trading session in negative territory. Negotiations surrounding...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Procter & Gamble (PG): A Stock With Long Term Growth Prospects

Steve Mayer - 0
The consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (PG) has shown resilience to recession and steady earnings that can outpace inflation. Procter & Gamble owns hundreds...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Get The best Stocks to Trader Every Day

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.