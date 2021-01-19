Is IMAX Corporation Looking Forward To A Good Year?

By Sana Meer
Stock Headlines

The movie theatre operator IMAX Company (IMAX) may be one of the winners of the delayed market for large-screen movie premieres. The recent announcement of the new superhero movie shows that as soon as the lockdowns are relaxed, audiences are eager to return to cinemas.

Analysts from B. Riley Securities reiterated the “buy” outlook for IMAX Company stock at the end of December 2020 and raised the target price from $18 to $26. The release of a variety of large-budget films in 2021 reinforces the optimistic prospects for cinema operators, analysts claim. IMAX Company will also, due to its innovations, become one of the key winners of the new film season.

During the recent premiere of the film ‘Wonder Woman of 1984’ in theatres and on HBO Max, the positive prediction of B. Riley Securities is primarily focused on the estimation of cinema attendance. Nevertheless, this film, which did not earn the most flattering feedback from reviewers and audiences, proved that there is still a strong market appetite for the big screen. It will possibly be even higher after long months of isolation than in the pre-pandemic. That is why even the average standard of the film is pleased for the viewer.

Analysts however remember the improving position of IMAX Corporation in the industry, and the term a wide list of high-budget film premieres scheduled for this year a development driver.

The emphasis on high-budget blockbusters by IMAX Corporation increases the dominant position of the company in the industry and makes it less vulnerable to streaming TV services. The entertainment of IMAX technology is, in reality, the main driver leading to the arrival of cinema audiences.

The release of films from many famous franchises is expected this year, including new Marvel films. Furthermore, new films in the mega-franchises “Fast and Furious” and “Jurassic Park” are set to reinvent the histories of Batman. Disney is also expected to release the second Avatar season. The first “Avatar” became the highest-grossing IMAX movie ever in 2009.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) fell -3.12% to $18.34.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Is IMAX Corporation Looking Forward To A Good Year?

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
The movie theatre operator IMAX Company (IMAX) may be one of the winners of the delayed market for large-screen movie premieres. The recent announcement...
Read more

Shares of DermTech (DMTK) Risen 186% Over A Month

Trading Directions Zach King - 0
After announcing that its test had earned insurance coverage, the shares of biotech firm DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) started rising last month. The rally is...
Read more

Sales at KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Are Down, But Orders Are Up

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Construction company KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently released its results for the fourth quarter of 2020. The company's revenue and profits declined on a...
Read more

A Bullish Stock Outlook for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Markets Briefing Zach King - 0
A partnership between VUZIX Corporation (VUZI) and BioSig Technologies (BSGM) has been announced to provide remote servicing for the company's PURE EP Electronic Physiological...
Read more

Pfizer (PFE) May Apply For Approval of its Vaccine in Russia

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
According to Pfizer (PFE) press office, the company may apply for government approval of its vaccine against Covid-19 in Russia, the Tass agency reported. Specifically,...
Read more

Related Stories

Stock Headlines

Sales at KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Are Down, But Orders Are Up

Shaun Noe - 0
Construction company KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently released its results for the fourth quarter of 2020. The company's revenue and profits declined on a...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Pfizer (PFE) May Apply For Approval of its Vaccine in Russia

Steve Mayer - 0
According to Pfizer (PFE) press office, the company may apply for government approval of its vaccine against Covid-19 in Russia, the Tass agency reported. Specifically,...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), Boeing (BA) Stocks Lost Upon Adverse News

Shaun Noe - 0
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) was down -8.62% to $219.55. On Monday, the Chinese internet search engine announced its plan to set up a business devoted...
Read more
Stock Headlines

Nike (NKE) Stock Rose 40% Last year, Managed To Maintain Revenue Growth

Sana Meer - 0
For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Nike Inc. (NKE) posted results above the forecasts of Wall Street analysts. In spite of the pandemic,...
Read more
Stock Headlines

U.S. Indices Fell As Covid Relief Package Stuck In Senate

Shaun Noe - 0
On Tuesday, December 29, in the midst of ongoing confusion regarding the issue of offering benefits to American citizens, the US stock indexes finished...
Read more
Stock Headlines

US Indices Corrected On Friday After Updating The Highs The Day Before

Sana Meer - 0
On Friday, December 18, after updating the highs the day before, the primary U.S. stock indices ended the trading session in negative territory. Negotiations surrounding...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.