Aurora Cannabis’ (ACB) Prospects In The Slow Cannabis Market

By Steve Mayer
Trading Directions

The Democratic win in the latest US elections and industry surveys have substantially resurrected the cannabis market, as a result of which shares of the Canadian company Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) made an attempt to break through the threshold of resistance around $13, paving the door for them to hit the $19 mark reached in May 2020. The shares were worth more than $110 back in March 2019, but they have dramatically fallen in price over the ensuing years.

Recent revenue growth was announced by Aphria, a rival of Aurora Cannabis, but investors were also concerned: in the quarter ending in November, cannabis revenues grew by just 7 percent, which is considerably smaller than the estimates for the previous quarter when sales increased by 18 percent.

The growth of the Canadian cannabis market slowed to +8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Hifyre analysis, while sales rose by 31 percent in the third quarter. Around the same time, the expense of ‘flowers’ dropped by 30% relative to the same quarter last year and by 6% compared to the third quarter of 2020. The cost of vapor cartridges, compared to the first quarter of 2020, decreased by 26%.

Thus, Aphria’s rise is due to the fact that the company’s report had positive figures for September and did not have poor figures for December. This benefit would not be granted to Aurora Cannabis, but their study is unlikely to be so optimistic. It turned out, however, that the management’s attempts to reach positive EBITDA indicators are again doomed to disappointment and will prove to be unprofitable for the company itself.

In order to raise margins, Aurora Cannabis is seeking to enter the luxury market, but in the face of declining retail costs, it is incredibly difficult to do this. However, even a 10 percent growth in the margin in the recreational cannabis market would dramatically increase sales if the management continues to meet the desired objectives. The margin in the recreational cannabis market is actually 38 percent, and that in medical is 67 percent. Both segments account for 50 percent of revenue at the same time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) concluded the Tuesday session falling -1.66% to $11.84.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Aurora Cannabis’ (ACB) Prospects In The Slow Cannabis Market

Trading Directions Steve Mayer - 0
The Democratic win in the latest US elections and industry surveys have substantially resurrected the cannabis market, as a result of which shares of...
Read more

Is IMAX Corporation Looking Forward To A Good Year?

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
The movie theatre operator IMAX Company (IMAX) may be one of the winners of the delayed market for large-screen movie premieres. The recent announcement...
Read more

Shares of DermTech (DMTK) Risen 186% Over A Month

Trading Directions Zach King - 0
After announcing that its test had earned insurance coverage, the shares of biotech firm DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) started rising last month. The rally is...
Read more

Sales at KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Are Down, But Orders Are Up

Stock Headlines Shaun Noe - 0
Construction company KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently released its results for the fourth quarter of 2020. The company's revenue and profits declined on a...
Read more

A Bullish Stock Outlook for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Markets Briefing Zach King - 0
A partnership between VUZIX Corporation (VUZI) and BioSig Technologies (BSGM) has been announced to provide remote servicing for the company's PURE EP Electronic Physiological...
Read more

Related Stories

Trading Directions

Shares of DermTech (DMTK) Risen 186% Over A Month

Zach King - 0
After announcing that its test had earned insurance coverage, the shares of biotech firm DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) started rising last month. The rally is...
Read more
Trading Directions

What’s In Franchise Model For McDonald’s (MCD)

Sana Meer - 0
The McDonald's Corp. (MCD) fast-food chain is finishing the transition to a completely franchised model. Just fewer than 7% of restaurants are solely owned...
Read more
Trading Directions

Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Stable On Tuesday But Growth Will Not Be

Steve Mayer - 0
A growth strategy for the coming years was presented by coffee chain Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) in early December. The extension of the network, enhancement...
Read more
Trading Directions

Oil And Gold Bounced Back

Zach King - 0
In the oil market on Wednesday, despite the announcement of a smaller-than-expected decrease in U.S. crude inventories last week, Crude oil prices recovered sharply...
Read more
Trading Directions

Payment Services Of American Express (AXP) Risen Sharply In The Last Few Weeks

Sana Meer - 0
The American Express Company (AXP), a non-cash payment provider, was able to recover the decrease in recent months thanks to a rally in November....
Read more
Trading Directions

Oil Prices Continued To Rise On Monday Anticipating Vaccine Approvals

Shaun Noe - 0
On Monday, 14 December, oil prices increased by 0.7% due to the positive news of Pfizer's and BioNTech's approval of the COVID-19 vaccine in...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.