The Fundamental Debate on TransEnterix Inc (TRXC) For or Against?

By Shaun Noe
TransEnterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC), which manufactures the Senhance robotic surgical system, has received approval from European regulators for its use. The news pushed TransEnterix’s shares higher. However, the stock slipped by -6.63% to close at $3.24 in the standard trading session. The total number of shares traded during this period was 42.99 million, and the trading volume for this stock is currently 18.89M shares per day. The 52-week high and low price points are important to consider when determining a stock’s current and future price. TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) shares are currently down -27.03% compared to the 52-week high and up 1057.14% compared to the 52-week low.

TransEnterixInc (TRXC) received European regulator approval to use its Senhance robotic surgical system with its ISU program for monitoring surgical processes with machine vision. Senhance’s operations have already been improved by the ISU, which was already approved in the U.S. last year.

ISU is a program that can recognize objects and track their movement. Using this technique, the surgeon can better visualize the operation area and control the camera’s movements more precisely. Moreover, the operating room can now share the surgeon’s console’s real-time view, allowing more efficient collaboration between surgical teams.

Several minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries like chest, abdomen, and pelvic revisions can be performed with the Senhance surgical system. In the U.S. and Europe, over 6 million of these operations are performed each year. TransEnterix Inc (TRXC) leads this market despite strong competition. One advantage of TransEnterix is the lower cost of its surgical system, allowing it to be competitive with smaller medical centers with smaller budgets.

