Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): One Name To Keep A Close Eye On

By Sana Meer
Today's Spotlight

According to Avaya Holdings (AVYA) relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages, the stock has been on a rally. As a result, shares of AVYA have increased by 24.77% over the last 30 days. Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 64.68%, trailing the market by 76.16%. Avaya Holdings (AVYA) has also lagged its competitors and other names by 13.81%.

AVYA Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AVYA), a provider of cloud applications, has registered nearly 4,000 patents for various IT solutions and continues to extend its portfolio. COVID-19 has proven to be very profitable for Avaya, and its suite of enterprise communications solutions is likely to continue growing in the following years.

Avaya received its 600th innovation patent for its call centre last week. The company has registered a new cloud call centre service or CCaaS with artificial intelligence at the US Patent Office.

Today, most of the customers’ interactions occur via mobile devices or web services, which is where Avaya’s new product line comes in. Machine learning and AI algorithms are utilized to improve interactions at Avaya OneCloud, a cloud call centre.

The US Patent and Trademark Office recently issued a new patent covering the technology of “socializing” chatbots and creating virtual agents that respond to user requests differently. For example, Chatbots can take voice or text messages and connect users to the correct databases and services.

These tools are more popular as personal agent interactions become more common, and robotics handle bulk requests. The company offers a wide variety of proprietary technologies and is one of the market leaders in the fast-growing technology business.

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) sees about 1.50M shares in volume on normal trading days, but on Friday, the stock saw 1.34M shares become a part of the trade. Market capitalization at present is around $1.86B; enterprise value is approximately $4.44B. Shares’ market price is $23.50, an increase of 5.81% over its previous close of $22.21. This stock has reached a 52-week high of $23.53, while its lowest price level in 52 weeks has been $6.13.

