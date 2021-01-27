Already Well-Valued For Its Quality: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

The first quarter fiscal year 2021 report was released by Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday, January 26. The company achieved earnings higher than Wall Street expectations in the quarter and opened an additional 278 stores worldwide.

Starbucks’ revenue declined 5% in the quarter ended December 27, 2020, to $6.7 billion, as expected in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the recent restaurant restrictions. Even though many restrictions have been lifted in China, Starbucks sales have grown by 5%. While sales declined in the United States and elsewhere, average checks increased 19%, resulting in higher profits. Earnings per share were $0.53 in the first quarter. Subscribers to Starbucks’ subscription service increased 15% to 21.8 million.

Starbucks has open nearly 300 new outlets in the quarter, a 4% increase compared to 2019. Kevin Johnson, CEO of Starbucks, announced that the company’s fiscal year started on a promising note. In his view, new drinks and digital services provide opportunities for long-term sustainable growth and customer engagement.

In the 2021 fiscal year, Starbucks expects earnings of between $2.42 – $2.62 per share. Starbucks plans to expand aggressively this year. China will see the opening of 600 retail outlets. About 15,000 Starbucks retail outlets are located in North America. Now, 61% of Starbucks restaurants are in China and the United States. Starbucks’ dependency on its largest markets is one of its major risks.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The 20-day trading average for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is $104.09, with the current price -2.84% off the 52-week high and 109.30% from its 52-week low. In terms of moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $101.76, and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. The stock’s volatility over a week stands at 1.92%, decreasing to 1.91% over a month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 55.75 to suggest the stock is neutral.