Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

By Sana Meer
Markets Briefing

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH shares soared 50.43% over the last 30 days, generating 403.26% growth over the past 12 months. Additionally, it has slipped behind competitors by more than 146.43%.

Based on what Wall Street brokers have to say about the projected price targets for ENPH stock, we get this picture: 21 analysts have predicted ENPH’s price will be $170.75. According to the analysts, the share’s price range in the next year lies between $254.00 and $96.00. With an estimated low of -11.93 below its last price, the stock will lose -101.25% over that period if it falls below the average price target. The stock is expected to hit the high price target with an upside of 23.94%, but the stock’s mean price target is $172.50.

The growth rate of Enphase in 2020 was faster than most growth stocks. The market capitalization of Enphase compares well with other US solar industry players. As of mid-2017, Enphase is valued at over $24 billion, up from $75 million two years earlier. Additionally, the company’s position in the inverter market was not strong due to strong competitor pressure.

The company doubled its revenue in 2018 and 2019. Microinverters, which are connected directly to a solar panel, is a company’s breakthrough. It also increases the overall solar power plant reliability and reduces the time and labor required for installation.

Among the companies that produce equipment for solar energy, Enphase stands out because of its innovative approach. These indicators are used to estimate the price of the company’s shares. The P/S ratio of Enphase’s shares is similar to the ratio of popular companies like Tesla. The gross margin at Enphase is high, surpassing 53 %, comparable to that of semiconductor manufacturers such as the NVDA.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Enphase thereby stands out as an interesting company in some ways. Market participants primarily assess the long-term prospects of the company, which determines the growth of its stock. ENPH shares take advantage of investor optimism about the company’s future, which means increased risk and at the same time, indicates a positive assessment of the company’s innovative potential.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Before You Invest, Read this Insightful Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analysis

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
The company Snap Inc (SNAP) recently acquired a 3D human modeling company. It has a lot of potential for the online retail market. Still,...
Read more

Already Well-Valued For Its Quality: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Trading Directions Zach King - 0
The first quarter fiscal year 2021 report was released by Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday, January 26. The company achieved earnings higher than Wall...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets Briefing

Before You Invest, Read this Insightful Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analysis

Sana Meer - 0
The company Snap Inc (SNAP) recently acquired a 3D human modeling company. It has a lot of potential for the online retail market. Still,...
Read more
Markets Briefing

A Bullish Stock Outlook for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Zach King - 0
A partnership between VUZIX Corporation (VUZI) and BioSig Technologies (BSGM) has been announced to provide remote servicing for the company's PURE EP Electronic Physiological...
Read more
Markets Briefing

U.S. Indices On The Rise As Financial Assistance Plan Strives

Shaun Noe - 0
After a reluctant session, Wall Street finished with fresh records on Friday. Investors expect the forthcoming administration of Biden to have a large fiscal...
Read more
Markets Briefing

Dollar Weakened Amid Volatile Market On Relief Package

Steve Mayer - 0
In the second last session of the year, the euro improved against the US dollar by 0.25 percent on Wednesday, December 30, trading at...
Read more
Markets Briefing

Oil Dropped Amid Worsening Health Situation, Gold Also Fell But Marginally

Sana Meer - 0
Oil prices fell below 0.3 percent on Monday, December 28, in the face of ongoing worries about the worsening of the global health situation...
Read more
Markets Briefing

U.S. Indices: No Sign Of Strength On Tuesday

Steve Mayer - 0
After a volatile session on previous day, Wall Street moved without a strong pattern on Tuesday, with a bullish bias for the Nasdaq rising...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.