Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow niche, which supports the growth of SYNA stock.

Let’s now examine the past performance of this public company by reviewing different moving trends for SYNA. Over the last month, this stock has gained 20.61% and gained 18.86% during the last week. The stock of this organization rose 50.05% in the last three months. Within the last six months, the stock has moved up 39.11%, resulting in a full-year gain of 46.45%. Currently, this stock’s year-to-date (YTD) performance stands at 28.41%.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) recently announced that its modules are now certified for use on Google Chromebook. Several Synaptics touchpad lines are available for different devices, including high-end laptops.

Now Synaptics has joined the list of Chromebook laptop parts suppliers. Chromebook has grown to be extremely popular devices widely used throughout the world, including in educational institutions and offices. Chromebook deliveries increased by 287 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of 2019. In the year, Chromebook deliveries reached 20 million units.

The company also plays an important role in developing audio chips, display, touchscreen, headset, etc. Additionally, Synaptics sells security and authentication solutions that include both software and hardware products. Because of digital transformation, including distance learning, multimedia touch interfaces, and growth in distance employment in the labor market, the company can accomplish sustainable sales growth.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) shares closed the day at $123.79, and the volume was about 1.01 million shares. The stock has gained 18.86% over the last six months, and its price on 02/08/21 grew nearly 4.02%. There are currently 34.80M shares owned by the public, 34.17 million of which have been available for trading.