What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues.

CEVA provides OEMs with chip architectures and then receives royalty payments. As a semiconductor manufacturer, the company occupies a unique niche in the market.

The quarterly royalty revenue for CEVA Inc (CEVA) rose 19% YoY to a record amount of $ 16.1 million. Earnings per share were down to $0.63 per share on total revenue and $ 28.1 million on net revenue. Revenues increased by 15% to $100.3 million, as royalty revenue rose by 72 % from cellular base stations and Internet of Things devices, and royalty revenue rose by 72 % from IoT devices. GAAP loss per share was $ 0.11, an amount of $ 2.4 million.

More than 750 million CEVA chips were shipped in 2020 for several base stations and Internet of Things networks that will surpass previous records. CEVA has a licensing agreement with a major smartphone maker to use CEVA chips in its premium mobile devices. This is about half the total number of delivered chips. CEVA has entered into 21 licensing deals, including one with a major smartphone maker.

CEVA Inc (CEVA) growth could be fueled by strong double-digit revenue growth in mobile and IoT chip sales. Additionally, the company’s coverage of solutions such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, and cars is growing.

Let’s explore a few of CEVA Inc’s (CEVA) past performance patterns. During the past week, this stock gained 17.56%, and in the past month, it rose 33.12%. The company’s shares rose by 85.09% during the last quarter. The stock has increased by 73.32% in the past six months and has appreciated 148.19% for the year. Year-to-date (YTD) performance at the time of writing has now reached over 62.88%.

