The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

By Steve Mayer
Markets Briefing

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of orders and an optimistic outlook. February 25 saw ITRI for $116.83. The market cap was $ 4.65 billion.

Since the beginning of the year, the firm has gained 57.50% to its share price. Last week, stock prices gained 16.50%, and last month they went up 22.69%. However, the share price increased by 86.45% in the last six months, and 44.95% added to its price during the previous three months.

Itron generated revenue of $ 525 million and a profit of $22 million during the quarter. The total revenue generated by the company for the year 2020 was $ 2.2 billion. Net loss was $ 58 million, not on GAAP terms. Earnings per share are $ 1.85.

More than 74 million endpoints (smart meters, sensors, etc.) were managed at the end of 2012, with more than 2.7 million installed smart meters. A record order book of $1.2 billion has been reached by the fourth quarter. Revenues fell by 16% year-on-year, but orders fell 32%. Several smart utilities and manufacturing infrastructure deployments will likely recover following the end of the COVID-19 crisis.

Based on current forecasts, Itron expects 22.3 – 2.3 billion in revenue in 2021 and non-GAAP earnings between 2.15 – 2.55 per share.

Despite the digital transformation, Itron remains one of the beneficiaries. This company has developed a Water Operations Management platform that reduces water consumption and operational costs through the appropriate use of new internet-of-things technologies.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Using the platform, utility companies can reduce operating costs by reducing water leaks. Besides using IoT technology to monitor leaks, improve water quality and manage wastewater, Itron also uses it to reduce the time maintenance crews spend traveling for control measurements.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets Briefing

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more
Markets Briefing

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more
Markets Briefing

Before You Invest, Read this Insightful Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analysis

Sana Meer - 0
The company Snap Inc (SNAP) recently acquired a 3D human modeling company. It has a lot of potential for the online retail market. Still,...
Read more
Markets Briefing

A Bullish Stock Outlook for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Zach King - 0
A partnership between VUZIX Corporation (VUZI) and BioSig Technologies (BSGM) has been announced to provide remote servicing for the company's PURE EP Electronic Physiological...
Read more
Markets Briefing

U.S. Indices On The Rise As Financial Assistance Plan Strives

Shaun Noe - 0
After a reluctant session, Wall Street finished with fresh records on Friday. Investors expect the forthcoming administration of Biden to have a large fiscal...
Read more
Markets Briefing

Dollar Weakened Amid Volatile Market On Relief Package

Steve Mayer - 0
In the second last session of the year, the euro improved against the US dollar by 0.25 percent on Wednesday, December 30, trading at...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.