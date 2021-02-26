The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of orders and an optimistic outlook. February 25 saw ITRI for $116.83. The market cap was $ 4.65 billion.

Since the beginning of the year, the firm has gained 57.50% to its share price. Last week, stock prices gained 16.50%, and last month they went up 22.69%. However, the share price increased by 86.45% in the last six months, and 44.95% added to its price during the previous three months.

Itron generated revenue of $ 525 million and a profit of $22 million during the quarter. The total revenue generated by the company for the year 2020 was $ 2.2 billion. Net loss was $ 58 million, not on GAAP terms. Earnings per share are $ 1.85.

More than 74 million endpoints (smart meters, sensors, etc.) were managed at the end of 2012, with more than 2.7 million installed smart meters. A record order book of $1.2 billion has been reached by the fourth quarter. Revenues fell by 16% year-on-year, but orders fell 32%. Several smart utilities and manufacturing infrastructure deployments will likely recover following the end of the COVID-19 crisis.

Based on current forecasts, Itron expects 22.3 – 2.3 billion in revenue in 2021 and non-GAAP earnings between 2.15 – 2.55 per share.

Despite the digital transformation, Itron remains one of the beneficiaries. This company has developed a Water Operations Management platform that reduces water consumption and operational costs through the appropriate use of new internet-of-things technologies.

Using the platform, utility companies can reduce operating costs by reducing water leaks. Besides using IoT technology to monitor leaks, improve water quality and manage wastewater, Itron also uses it to reduce the time maintenance crews spend traveling for control measurements.