How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

By Sana Meer
Stock Headlines

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf plans to launch a cosmetics and accessory collection based on Chipotle brands, “elf x Chipotle collection.”

They are applying the most modern methods to make their products popular, and both have had a strong 2020. Chipotle, for example, uses sustainably-grown crops to produce its meals, while elf ensures that its ingredients aren’t tested on animals. The environmental component will be extremely important for both companies since they are targeting a modern audience.

Chipotle will manufacture a new elf x Chipotle collection that will include a bag of Chipotle tortilla chips, face sponges modeled after avocados, eyeshadows with lettuce flower designs, various salsa varieties, brown rice, etc. Four minutes after the restaurant chain and cosmetic brand collection went on sale, they sold out completely.

The elf expanded its market share from 5% to 6% in the last quarter despite the pandemic and sales grow by 10% YoY.

During the past year, e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) has gained 66.65% of its value. In the last five trades, the stock price fell by -4.12%, and in the last 30 trades, it rose by 12.80%. In contrast, ELF stock price increased by 34.64% in the past six months and 17.21% during the previous three months.

Turning now to this Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) stock past performance, we will explore different moving trends. CMG stock fell -10.10% over the last week and dropped to -9.77% in the month. Over the last six months, the stock has increased by 0.47%, with an annual gain of 84.63%. This company’s year-to-date (YTD) price performance currently stands at -3.73%.

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

