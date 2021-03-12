GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

By Sana Meer
Markets Briefing

General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current generation.

Through a partnership with Singapore’s SolidEnergy Systems founded by MIT graduate Qichao Hu, they aim to develop new batteries with a new chemical composition, which will allow them to create smaller, more powerful batteries. These batteries will make electric vehicles cheaper to produce.

SolidEnergy Systems and General Motors plan to build a pilot factory in Woburn, Massachusetts, to scale up production in 2023 progressively.

Last week, General Motors announced building a second battery plant in the United States with South Korean joint-venture partner LG Chem Ltd.

The company will explore the possibility of establishing a second battery production plant in the U.S. in collaboration with LG’s battery unit LG Energy Solutions through a joint venture called Ultium Cells LLC.

LG Chem and General Motors are in advanced talks with Tennessee officials about constructing a plant near GM’s Spring Hill assembly plant.

According to Kent Helfrich, executive director of GM’s global power and battery division, “the Ultium platform was designed and built to meet that goal. That is why it is extremely flexible.”

Both parties did not disclose the financial details of the deal. In 2015, General Motors first invested a good sum in SolidEnergy Systems.

Today’s electric vehicle battery is made with lithium ions instead of lithium metal electrodes. As a result, the battery offers a greater range and achieves a higher energy density.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

During the last 12 months, GM stock price increase by 116.65%. Over the last five trades, the stock price was up 8.68% and up 0.48% over the last 30. General Motors’ (GM) share price has increased 76.31% in the past six months and 28.61% during the last three months.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets Briefing

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more
Markets Briefing

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more
Markets Briefing

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more
Markets Briefing

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more
Markets Briefing

Before You Invest, Read this Insightful Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analysis

Sana Meer - 0
The company Snap Inc (SNAP) recently acquired a 3D human modeling company. It has a lot of potential for the online retail market. Still,...
Read more
Markets Briefing

A Bullish Stock Outlook for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Zach King - 0
A partnership between VUZIX Corporation (VUZI) and BioSig Technologies (BSGM) has been announced to provide remote servicing for the company's PURE EP Electronic Physiological...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.