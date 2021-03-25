The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug’s inability to treat depressive disorders in trials. There are other developments in the Sage Therapeutics that has commercial potential.

The FDA approved brexanolone by Sage Therapeutics in March of last year. This is the only approved treatment for postpartum depression and the first of its kind. SAGE-217, the drug used to treat depression, failed in clinical trials, so its stock dropped, and the SAGE stock’s shares fell, too.

Nonetheless, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) is conducting various other types of research in addition to this one. Sage Therapeutics anticipates the results of a dozen tests this year. This includes plans to publish studies comparing the efficacy of SAGE-217 to other treatments like SAGE-324 for essential tremors and SAGE-718 for Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

These testing funds were obtained through a partnership with Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB ) in November 2020. Both companies agreed to split their SAGE-217 sales equally in the US. A tiered royalty structure will also apply to Sage Therapeutics’ worldwide sales. There has already been an $ 875 million advance payment and $ 650 million in equity investments made to the SAGE stock, along with potential milestones of $ 1.6 billion.

Sage Therapeutics now treats postpartum depression mainly with its drug. The SAGE stock notes that more than 18 million Americans suffer from major depressive disorder and postpartum depression every year. A total of 450 million consumers worldwide are estimated to be a part of its current sales market. Sage Therapeutics’ could be supported in the long run by an impressive drug portfolio.

On 03/24/21, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) started the day at $70.81, with a -4.00% decrease in price. Stocks rose to $75.14 and sunk to $70.66 during the day before closing at $70.81. Taking a long-term view, SAGE posted a 52-week range of $25.82-$98.39.