How Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Managed To Overcome The Long And Winding Road To Profitability?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) announced a new agreement that could potentially decrease its dependence on one of its largest customers, Apple. With profits increasing immediately after purchase, this enhances the outlook for Skyworks on a long-term basis.

Skyworks has acquired Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SLAB) manufacturing infrastructure and automotive divisions. In addition, this sector includes electronic components for multi-media systems in automobiles, battery charging controls, ADAS, lidars and cameras, heaters, etc.

Skyworks will receive a $ 2.75 billion cash payout from the deal. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and Skyworks should see an immediate boost in earnings. A Skyworks acquisition that already has wireless chips in its product portfolio would complement the Skyworks offering. Skyworks’ diversity is critical to its sustainability, as it accounts for 56% of Apple’s revenue in 2020.

The Skyworks wireless chipset portfolio includes a wide range of equipment for the Internet of Things (IoT), defence and industrial customers, and home automation devices. But mobile chips still make up the bulk of Skyworks’ sales. This growth in the share of the automotive sector is good news. By 2024, 70% of all new cars are expected to have embedded mobile communications, and autonomous vehicles are expected to require $50 bucks in radio frequency chips.

The shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) rose 0.74% to close Thursday’s session at $197.86. A total of 3.34 million shares changed hands, which was above the average daily volume of 2.06 million shares throughout the past 50 days. During the last 12 months, SWKS shares have gained 86.27%. They are up 7.87% in the last week. Since the last quarter, shares of the SWKS stock have gained 23.83%, while since the last six months, they have grown 36.34%. Furthermore, the market value of the SWKS stock is $31.38 billion and its stock is valued at 165.40 million shares.