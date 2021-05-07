Looks Too Good To Be True, It Probably Is: XPO Logistics (XPO) 

Transportation and logistics provider XPO Logistics (XPO) has begun separating into two separate companies. Moreover, the XPO stock continues to improve profitability and increase revenue.

Trucking, freight and logistics firms offer a vast range of services, including XPO Logistics, which provides a wide variety of solutions for almost anything you can imagine. Currently, the XPO stock is separating its trucking and logistics divisions into two separate public companies.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

It was announced by XPO Logistics (XPO) this week that its first-quarter results have been published. Revenue of $ 4.77 billion was generated, and earnings came to $1.46 per share. Both numbers topped Wall Street’s projections. According to XPO Logistics, adjusted earnings are now expected to grow by more than 31% year-on-year in 2021. Even if the pandemic fades, reports from companies similar to XPO Logistics suggest no reduction in the demand for their services based on the growth of different transportation methods such as air freight and express shipping to homes. Therefore, XPO Logistics still has room for growth.

Several companies have provided earnings estimates for XPO Logistics shares in the past few weeks. For example, Jefferies recommends buying shares with a target price of $ 162. Barclays analysts increased their price target to $ 160 and changed their recommendation to “over the market.”

Looking back at this company’s past performance, we can explore several moving trends for XPO Logistics (XPO). During the last week, this firm gained 3.22%, and over the last month, it gained 13.92%. The stock has gained 22.25% over the previous quarter. Its shares have increased 53.30% over the past six months, with a total gain of 119.84% for the year. The YTD price performance of this stock is currently positive at 21.10%.